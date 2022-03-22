Around the UAE: Five things to do today

Events, food offers and activities to make your Tuesday brighter!

By CT Desk Published: Tue 22 Mar 2022, 10:00 AM

Slide into sliders: What better way to enjoy time with friends than sharing some epic sliders? [u]bk has a fun new promotion in their Street Food Series; this month welcomes Sliders’ Season, where visitors can indulge in delicious sliders with eight variations to choose from. Enjoy a Chorizo Slider with beef chorizo, tomato and cilantro in a potato bun, a Roasted Duck Slider with Kimchi and hoisin sauce in a bao bun, a Chicken Tikka Slider with mint chutney in a turmeric bun, a Goat Cheese Slider with warm goat cheese, caramelized onions in a fig bun and so much more! Promotion runs till March 31. Priced at Dh38 for 2 sliders. Booking: 055 415 2623

See Gims live at Expo: Congolese-French star Gims will wrap up the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai with a spectacular live performance at Jubilee Stage from 8pm onwards.

An Evening with AC Milan: Fans of the Rossoneri shouldn’t miss this! Football club AC Milan’s star manager Stefano Pioli and members of the squad will take part in a live Q&A at Festival Garden, Expo 2020 Dubai, from 7pm onwards.

Flavourful Tuesdays: Get your favourite people together and step into a world of pure tropical vibes! JUICY at Cove Beach, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Island, is serving up carnival feels with a Latin twist, with live entertainment from DJs as well as some exciting offers on food and beverages. Get 50% off the signature Cove Beach fruit bowl and more from 2-5pm or 7-10pm.

Head to Sikka: Don’t miss the ongoing Sikka Art and Design Festival (Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood) which features cinematic screenings, animations, musical performances, various artistic activities, poetry nights and digital artworks under the theme ‘Celebrating Art, Celebrating Growth’. Among the most prominent local Arab films participating in this edition of the festival is Al Ayyala, a traditional performing art of the UAE, being screened today from 7 - 9:30 pm.