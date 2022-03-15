Around the UAE: Five things to do today

Don't miss the opportunity to celebrate the women in your life today with these top options.
Try an outdoor adventure: Circuit X in Abu Dhabi is celebrating women with special offers during March. The outdoor adventure destination offers a variety of activities for all ages and abilities to get your blood pumping. Enjoy 20% off tickets until March 20 at the High Ropes Park, where ladies can reach new heights at the 50ft climbing wall, fly over the park at the 100M long Zipline, and experience real thrills with the 13M Free-Fall activity. Everyday from 10am-10pm.
A musical treat at Expo: Enjoy a musical treat with a multi-talented Hungarian artist who plays over ten instruments including violin, guitar and drums. Szarka Tamás and his Hungarian folk band Ghymes will perform today at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre from 7-8pm.
Fusion at Expo 2020 Dubai: In ‘Piazzolla plays Piazzolla’ witness a spectacular fusion of jazz, tango and folklore by the band Escalandrum, as they pay tribute to the frontman’s grandfather, the famous Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla. It’s a unique performance taking place on the last day of the 100-year anniversary of his birth. From 9:30-11pm at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre.
Ladies night: At TJ’s, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, ladies can enjoy unlimited selected house beverages and 50% off the food menu featuring sloppy nachos, pizzas, fish and chips and the TJ’s dirty burger on Tuesdays between 6-11pm. Priced at Dh119 per person (free flowing beverages and 50% off on food). There’s a also a live performance by DJ Tony D. Call 04 574 1111.
Celebrate art: The Sikka Art & Design Festival kicks off today at Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood and will run till March 24. Over 250 Emirati, and UAE and GCC-based artists were commissioned to produce exclusive artworks for display across the houses and alleyways of the iconic venue. This year’s festival bears the theme ‘Celebrating Art, Celebrating Growth’. For more info on the festival, go to https://sikkartandesign.com/Mini-Guide-1
