Abu Dhabi: UK comedian Jimmy Carr to perform in January 2023

Carr will perform in the Capital for the first time, at Etihad Arena.

By CT Desk Published: Mon 23 May 2022, 9:19 AM Last updated: Mon 23 May 2022, 9:23 AM

Popular UK Comedian Jimmy Carr will headline the Etihad Arena in January 2023, GME Events, in conjunction with Yas Island, announced today.

Known for being the hardest working comedian in the industry, Jimmy brings his ‘Terribly Funny 2.0’ World Tour to the Island on Saturday, January 7, 2023, for an exclusive UAE performance. Regularly appearing at the top of the ‘UK Top Comedian’ polls, Jimmy is known for his delivery of one-liners as well as his extensive work across TV and radio presenting, acting as well as his comedy tour which will feature over 280 shows during 2022. Jimmy is currently the exclusive presenter of hit UK TV programmes I Literally Just Told You, The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Jimmy’s performance in January will be his first in Abu Dhabi and GME Events’ third headline comedy show at the Etihad Arena following the sold-out successes in 2021 with Russell Peters and Michael McIntyre respectively.

“Hello UAE! I can’t wait to return to see you all at the Etihad Arena in January – grab your tickets and I will see you all there!” Jimmy says.

Limited tickets are available for the event from etihadarena.ae, Platinum List & all UAE Virgin Megastores. Ticket packages including Concert Ticket & Hotel stay for those travelling to Yas Island will be available soon.

Precautionary measures are in place to ensure the health and safety of visitors to the Yas Island. More information on precautionary measures taken at Yas Island are available on yasisland.ae/yaswellness.