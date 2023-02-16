Need a break? Here's all you need to know about a wellness resort not too far from Dubai

2023 Colour of the Year: The how and why of welcoming Viva Magenta to your homes, wardrobes and beyond
We spoke to experts to understand what the colour depicts and how we can wear it all through the year
How often do you pack your bags with an intention to return from a short break, if not fitter, but at least aware of the needs of your body, mind and soul (if, we may)? Chances are rarely, after all, a holiday is supposedly a time when we permit ourselves to indulge (hello, cheat days) — right? What if there was a place you could check in, which promises an experience of physical and mental wellbeing, yet is peppered with the right dose of massages, spas, dips in the pool, and more?
A staycation at ZOYA Health and Wellbeing Resort promises a retreat tailormade to truly look after you, yet not make you feel like you’re being denied the perks of being on a staycation. ZOYA, the region’s first fully integrated wellness experience, offers a unique and holistic approach to mind and body rejuvenation. Their methods are integrative and holistic, with a range of treatments coming together to create customised wellbeing retreat journeys. It is operated by Premedion, a spa consultancy and management company founded in Rostock, Germany, in 2005. It opened in April 2022 in Al Zorah, Ajman, UAE.
Nestled within Al Zorah, between the majestic mangroves and the calming blue waters, you will find yourself at the ultimate wellbeing oasis. Occupying some 5.4 million square meters of lush coastal land, the lagoons and mangrove forests of Al Zorah are home to an astonishing variety of native marine and plant life, and also shelter flocks of resident and migratory birds. Fact Check: Ajman’s coastline stretches up to 16 kms along the Arabian Gulf, and a landscaped parkway leads from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to Al Zorah.
The resort’s curated retreat programmes are designed by medical experts and health professionals, with a requirement of a stay of at least two nights. If you opt for a Wellcation (minimum two nights) inclusive of a stay in a premium room, meals and a couple of varied sessions, it will cost you Dh1,653/night. These include selected nutrition plans, nutrition and supplements, medical analysis, and a range of wellness choices to indulge in, like Turkish Hammam Ritual, yoga and spiritual healing sessions daily, etc.
Upon arrival, ZOYA’s professional medical and wellbeing experts carry out a full assessment and create a personalised journey designed to each guest’s specific needs and lifestyle. Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation, Weight Management, Rejuvenation, Liver Support, and more. ZOYA combines unique cutting-edge medical science, physiotherapy, first-rate nutrition, and the latest advances in aesthetics to nourish the body and invigorate the mind. A few six-night retreats include choices like Detox , Weight Management, Anti-Aging, Get Fit, Immune Support and more. The prices vary; for instance, the Get Fit comes at Dh1941/night, and Weight Management at Dh1055/night.
Detoxing and therapeutic fasting are essential to what the resort offers, along with physiotherapy, rehab, and integrative and aesthetic medicine to boost vitality and vigour. They also specialise in non-toxic, non-invasive, and non-surgical beauty treatments, with an emphasis on organic, preservative-free and cruelty-free products. In between treatments, guests can opt for daily yoga sessions, dip their feet in the pool, enjoy jacuzzi, bike around the lush coastal land of Al Zorah, and more. There is adequate free time allocated each day to go to the beach, relax by the pool or chill out in the room.
In the beginning of the stay, an introductory consultation will acquaint the experts of needs and concerns, and after your retreat, you will be provided with helpful tips to follow when home. While we’re all aware of the basic benefits of exercising, eating a balanced diet, and getting enough sleep, we often forget that getting away from routine can promote good health too. A wellness retreat boosts health and wellbeing through psychological, physical and spiritual activities. Whether you want to modify your relationship with your health, food, or self-esteem, or you have experienced emotional or mental disbalance, there is a suitable wellness retreat available for you. Of course, consuming meals at the restaurant, where a strict “clean food policy” is followed, will only enhance the experience. Under the able leadership of Rusvel Trujillo, Executive Chef, nutritionists and chefs combine healthy ingredients into fine dining menus; specialties include enzyme-rich cold-pressed juices, nutritious organic salads and low-calorie desserts.
Often, one gets overwhelmed with the idea of ‘submitting’ to a wellness regime on a break. However, at this resort the blend of relaxation and rejuvenation, workout and nutrition, and more sits in perfect balance. As one works (heals) or rather learns about the needs of one’s body in the fast-paced lives, one goes home knowing that a healthy lifestyle is just one ingredient, one step, or one session away. In short, the space offers more than green juices and PT sessions.
purva@khaleejtimes.com
We spoke to experts to understand what the colour depicts and how we can wear it all through the year
He talks about being the first Kuwaiti to visit the world's only undersea laboratory and how he intends on making his dream come true
How the Toureg scaled the ranks into luxury territory
From fashion to films, as the young actor starts his Bollywood journey, he talks about how his unconventional upbringing and father's teachings will be his guiding light going forward
An invitation to reset after weeks of holiday festivities, and a chance to embrace good health and inclusivity when it comes to celebrations
At the Qatar Fifa World Cup, there was one edtech brand that stood out in the gallery. Most of us are aware of the Indian online tutorial/coaching module and app portfolio but many don’t know too much about its co-founder.
You can wear these light and comfortable buds for a long time, making your flights, Metro rides and exercise sessions quiet, distraction-free and focused.
With sporty Camaro-esque traits, the Blazer is a practical vehicle showcasing an exhaustive feature listing.