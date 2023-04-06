How to get a good night’s sleep during Ramadan

By Alisha Moopen Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 3:03 PM

The Holy Month of Ramadan is a time of blessings and bonding, yet late-night prayers and pre-dawn meals can cause upheaval in sleeping habits.

Sound sleep is essential to our health and our day-to-day functioning. However, during Ramadan, getting the right quantity and quality of sleep seem unachievable. The effects of fasting affecting sleep has also been extensively studied and it has shown that people who are fasting sleep for about 90 minutes less than usual, with the quality of slumber also being affected.

Another important change seen during Ramadan is the sleep-wake hormone melatonin. Rapid eye movement (REM) sleep duration, which is deep sleep, is also reduced. All these changes can be attributed to a change in drinking and meal patterns rather than altered energy intake. These patterns reduce alertness, cause mood disturbances and increase one’s risk of injury, and also impact workplace efficiency.

Getting good quality sleep during Ramadan is a major challenge for many. Some simple lifestyle changes can help improve the sleep cycle at night and give energy during the day time.

Try to get consolidated sleep

Longer blocks of sleep are more beneficial than multiple short naps for getting sufficient rest. Try to sleep for at least four hours at night after Iftar, before waking for Suhoor and Fajr – and return to sleep for a couple of hours before getting up for the day ahead. Try to regulate your sleep pattern.

It is also helpful to plan an adjusted sleep routine for Ramadan so that you’re sleeping and waking at around the same time every day. This will help your body get into a rhythm for more restful sleep.

Grab a power nap

A 20-minute power nap in the afternoon can revive flagging energy and focus levels. Set an alarm as over-sleeping can make you feel groggy and even sleepier than before your nap.

Watch what you eat and drink

Avoid eating heavy, fatty or sugary foods for Iftar – your sleep can be disrupted as your body works overtime to digest your meal. Very spicy foods can also be bad news for restful sleep as they can cause gas and heartburn. However, it is beneficial to take some form of protein before bed to stay full longer and for a better sleep. Including protein and fibre in the diet while breaking the fast helps the body gain the energy it needs.

Avoiding caffeine for several hours before bedtime can also aid restful sleep.

The right sleep environment

A quiet and dark space is ideal for falling and staying asleep. Avoid using electronic devices, such as your mobile phone, laptop and TV, close to bedtime as studies suggest that the blue light from screens can interfere with quality of sleep.

If your sleeping and eating routines change, it’s important to know how to recover and look after yourself.

