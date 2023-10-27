Diwali decor: 12 vibrant ways to deck up your home this festive season

Festivals are good times to spruce up your home and bring in the positive vibe

By Reenu Mohiindrra Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 6:54 PM

Preparations for Diwali are in full swing in many households. However, not all of us have the luxury of decorating our homes well in advance. To assist those short on time, we've compiled a list of Diwali decoration ideas for your home. Consider this your final checklist to spruce up your house before your guests arrive. Here are some straightforward Diwali decoration suggestions that can be effortlessly executed, even at the last minute.

Begin with the prayer room

The prayer room holds a central place during the sacred festivities and deserves special attention. Decorate it with flair. Diwali house decoration is incomplete without prayer room embellishments. Highlight the backdrop with lights, hang garlands, or use candles. Regardless of the room's size, consider adding antique brass-finished lamps around the pedestal. Fresh flowers and diyas should grace the prayer room throughout the festival.

Embrace marigold (Genda Phool)

Marigold flowers, known as the 'herb of the sun,' hold a special place in Diwali decor. Their fragrance can uplift moods and alleviate stress. The vibrant yellow and orange colours symbolise new beginnings and prosperity. Head to a nearby flower market to acquire fresh marigold bundles. Use them to decorate your entryways, living room, or even your dining table where sweets and namkeens are served. The possibilities are endless.

Illuminate the exterior with string lights

While diyas illuminate your interiors, string lights are a popular choice for exterior decoration. Consider eco-friendly LED options to celebrate the festival of lights. Embrace Diwali decoration ideas that are not only visually appealing but also environmentally friendly.

Adorn your door

When decorating your door for Diwali, incorporate garlands, string lights, and diyas. Additionally, decorative torans, available in various shapes and sizes, can stay hung even after the festivities to maintain a welcoming atmosphere throughout the year. These adornments symbolise the welcome of guests with colour and happiness.

Illuminate every corner with diyas

Diyas are symbolic of Diwali, and their warm glow can transform your home. Acquire decorative and embellished diyas to brighten every corner. The essence of Diwali lies in these lamps, which dispel darkness and create beautiful memories with your family.

Elevated decor with rangoli designs

Creating rangoli patterns at your door's entrance is a cherished Diwali tradition. Use colourful patterns to welcome guests and seek divine blessings. You can choose to use coloured powders or flower petals to create beautiful rangolis. While traditional motifs are popular, consider adding small footprints as symbols.

Enhance your home with flower petals

Diwali flower decoration adds a vibrant touch to your home. Loose petals can beautify any corner, regardless of its size or style. Use flower petals to add a festive charm to your home decor. Brighten up corners, window panes, rangolis, and diyas with these petals.