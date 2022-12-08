UAE leads in adopting advanced medical technologies, say healthcare experts

New software allows world’s best surgeons to be present for complex surgeries in clinics and hospitals across Emirates

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 6:00 AM

The UAE is a frontrunner in adopting advanced technologies that offer the best possible care to patients, and this has made the country a leader in offering top healthcare solutions in the region, say doctors.

“The UAE is already an established regional leader in the provision of world-class healthcare solutions, and it has demonstrated that it is committed to significant investment to maintain that international standing,” said Dr Nadine Hachach Haram, founder and CEO of Proximie.

The company provides a software platform that allows physicians to virtually scrub into any operating room from anywhere, effectively enabling the world’s best surgeons to be present in real-time for complex surgeries in clinics and hospitals across the country.

More than 20,000 patients who undergo surgery each year in the country could benefit from the international treatment best practices delivered via virtual operating room technology.

Medical experts say that the healthcare ecosystem in the Emirates has massively advanced in the last two decades powered by technology as the hospitals utilise advanced machinery and equipment to perform complex surgeries.

“In terms of the quality of services, we are at par with our western counterparts. The advent of robotics, AI, and high-end imaging system has revolutionised health care,” said Dr Sandeep Burathoki, consultant interventional neuroradiology at Aster Hospital, Qusais.

“In neurosurgery, we are now using minimally-invasive techniques to treat aneurysms, blood clots, and other complex conditions affecting the brain,” he added.

Dr Jafaru Abu, consultant gynaecological oncology surgeon, Burjeel Medical City mentioned a few cutting-edge technologies the hospital use.

“We have been using laparoscopic 3D technology and intraoperative technology that allow our teams to perform surgeries with precision and accuracy, significantly improving patient outcomes,” said Dr Abu.

“In oncology surgeries, laparoscopic 3D technology offer the most accurate surgeries to patients. In the field of gynaecological oncology, there are now minimally invasive surgical options compared to laparotomy (long midline or transverse abdominal incisions). We have used 3D technology to manage complex cancer cases such as high-grade endometrial cancers and some carefully selected cases of early stages of ovarian cancer,” he added.

The innovations in treatment have helped patients recover faster with shorter hospital stays. Such technologies have reduced complications, making them an excellent tool for medical professionals.

Pediatrics

Dr Mufique Gajdhar, specialist paediatric surgeon and head of the division, Thumbay University Hospital has been a specialist for the last 12 years. According to him, hospitals in the UAE are well-equipped with advanced technologies to provide surgeries from newborns up to 12 years of age. Thumbay Hospital has one the biggest neonatal intensive care unit for post-operative care.

Talking about a recent surgery, the doctor explained: "A seven-year-old Jordanian boy was referred to Thumbay University Hospital last week after complaining of severe stomach pain, vomiting, and blood in his stools. An ultrasound revealed that he was suffering from intussusception, a serious problem of the intestine.

"In intussusception, a part of the intestine slides/folds into another much like a collapsible telescope, causing a blockage in the intestine. More, often, this condition may not even require surgery. The patient was initially given conservative treatment like radiological reduction, which his condition didn’t respond to as it was a complicated case.

"When we operated on him last week, we found a giant Meckel’s Diverticulum (congenital anomaly of gastrointestinal tract) which was causing a reverse and complex intussusception. In Meckel’s Diverticulum, a small pouch exists in the wall of the intestine, near the junction of the small and large intestines. The pouch is not made of the same type of tissue as the small intestine, but instead, may be made of the type of tissue found in the stomach or the pancreas.

"The tissue in Meckel’s Diverticulum can produce acid, just as the tissue of the stomach does. The intestinal lining is sensitive to being in contact with acid, and eventually, an ulcer forms. Normally, it’s in the range of 2cm, however, this case had a 16 cm long tissue which was successfully removed with surgery, and the intussusception of the intestines was corrected with surgical intervention. Although intussusception is a common condition in paediatric patients, this case was a complex."

