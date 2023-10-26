Look: UAE doctors in sarees raise breast cancer awareness through songs, dance

The women doctors of DNS Al Emarat gathered dressed in pink colour sarees – a symbolic way to show their support

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 7:34 PM

A group of nearly 100 Indian doctors from across the UAE raised awareness of breast cancer by hosting an evening of songs, dances and informative discussions.

The women doctors of DNS Al Emarat, the UAE chapter of the ‘Doctors in Sarees’ group, gathered dressed in pink colour sarees – a symbolic way to show their support for the fight against breast cancer.

Vandana Sudhir, wife of Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir, lauded the efforts of the women doctors.

“I would like to focus on four ideas, which are wellness and self-love, the role of workplace leadership in promoting these, and finally health screening,” Vandana said.

Terming doctors “superwoman”, she urged doctors to not lose sight of their well-being.

“In a fast-paced life, where everything moves at breakneck speed, it is easy to lose sight of our well-being,” Vandana noted.

Dr Sudeshna Byng, consultant, emergency medicine, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in Abu Dhabi, noted the event was held coinciding with the nine-day celebrations of the Indian festival of Navratri.

Keeping in with the festive spirit, there was a traditional Garba dance performance by doctors, which was choreographed by Dr Neha Gami, a consultant in obstetrics and gynecology at the HealthPlus Family Health Center in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, Lilac, a Filipina resident, narrated her path to recovery from breast cancer. She highlighted the need to have trust in medicines and healthcare professionals and remain brave throughout the treatment.

Dr Punam Bijlani, consultant, plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Emirates Hospital, Dubai, emphasised the need to get regularly screened.

“Early detection and screening are crucial to saving lives. Women diagnosed with early-stage breast cancers can be cured with fewer and/or less-intense treatments and surgeries,” she said and pointed out that breast reconstruction after mastectomy has made “quantum leaps”, and urged women to explore their options.

Dr Sangeeta Sharma, medical director and specialist in pathology at Al Ahalia Hospital, Abu Dhabi, one of the organisers, noted that the ‘Doctors in Sarees’ is an international movement by women doctors aiming to promote the traditional Indian wear and weavers.

Dr Kalpana Krishnareddy, consultant, intensive care, said: “We may come from different backgrounds, but the one thing that binds us all deeply together is our love and passion for the six-yard drape – the saree.”

Later, a ramp walk coordinated by Dr Rekha Ahluwalia, a specialist anesthesiologist at Phoenix Hospital, saw doctors participate with a lot of fervour as they pledged to spread awareness about the importance of regular screening and lead by example too.

October is observed as breast cancer awareness month.

