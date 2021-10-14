How to prep for Dubai Fitness Challenge

If you’ve not worked out before or haven’t been to the gym for a long time, it can be daunting to find out where to start. This year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge, which starts on 29th October, is the perfect time to try something new and embark on a new fitness regime. All you need to do is commit to 30 minutes of exercise for 30 days and with fitness activities and events taking place all over the city there has never been a better time to embrace a more active lifestyle. Ahead of the 30 day challenge, here are some tips, to make sure you’re well prepared.

There is no time like the present

Just start, try not to delay. When it comes to starting, the day of the week you pick doesn’t really matter. Instead, try to use the momentum of your enthusiasm in order to get going and move a little more every day, be it by going on walks or with workouts. Once you have a momentum then speak to a fitness professional to guide you on how to refine and maximise your fitness gains.

Start small and build slowly

One of the biggest mistakes I’ve seen over the years is people rushing at the beginning of their fitness journey and trying to do too much at once. Inevitably it causes burn out and falling off the wagon. I always advise people to start small, and build up their new habits, to avoid ending up in the same situation again.

Consistency is key

When people think about creating a new fitness routine, they usually focus on nutrition and exercise. But if I’m honest, neither is as important as creating and maintaining good and healthy habits. Creating a positive routine is key for a consistent positive approach to nutrition and exercise.

Think about what you want to achieve

One of my favourite quotes is “You cannot score without goals”. Over the next few weeks, set yourself some targets and challenges to achieve throughout the Dubai Fitness Challenge, as well as in the months that follow. If you push yourself a little more each day, by the time Dubai Fitness Challenge 2022 rolls around, you will be unstoppable.

How to get the most out of Dubai Fitness Challenge

My first tip would be to explore the Dubai Fitness Challenge website and discover all the free classes and events happening across the city, there are literally thousands of great fitness activities you can take advantage of.

Let others you care about know you are taking part and encourage them to join so you can keep each other accountable and motivated. Keep in mind your current fitness levels, when you are planning which activities to take part in, but try to use it as an opportunity to do something new. Be brave and adventurous with the activities you try and take each day as it comes.

(Dubai Fitness Challenge starts on Friday 29th October 2021. For more information, visit dubaifitnesschallenge.com)