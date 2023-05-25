How oil-pulling improves oral hygiene

The Ayurvedic practice is believed to have numerous benefits for oral health

Oral health is the gateway to overall health, as dental diseases can have detrimental effects on an individual’s functionality and quality of life. While modern medicine has made significant advances in the field of oral health, there is still much to be learned from traditional medicine.

Recently, various forms of alternative or traditional medicinal treatments, such as Ayurveda, have gained popularity due to their natural origin, cost-effectiveness, negligible side effects, and improved patient use. Oil pulling is just one example of a traditional medicine that has been shown to have numerous health benefits. It has gained popularity in oral health, as people have become more interested in natural and holistic health practices.

Oil pulling is believed to have numerous benefits for oral health. One of the main ones is that it can help reduce the amount of harmful bacteria in the mouth that lead to bad breath, gum disease, and tooth decay. By reducing the amount of harmful bacteria in the mouth, oil pulling can help prevent these issues. The therapy is being used for the prevention of various oral diseases and as an adjunct to conventional oral hygiene aids, such as mouth rinses.

As the name suggests, oil pulling involves vigorous swishing of oil in the oral cavity to achieve local and systemic benefits, similar to the modern-day use of oral mouthwashes and rinses. It has been used for centuries for the treatment and prevention of various oral and systemic diseases using edible oils

derived from sunflower, sesame, and coconut.

The process of oil pulling is

believed to cure or control 30 different types of systemic diseases, including headaches, migraines, and chronic diseases, such as asthma and diabetes mellitus. Scientific evidence suggests that oil pulling therapy may reduce the total oral bacterial count, plaque, and gingival scores.

Oil pulling is performed preferably in the morning on an empty stomach. The recommended dose for adults is one tablespoon (approximately 10 ml) of sesame oil, which is sipped and swished between the teeth for a duration of approximately 15-20 minutes and then spat out. Swishing the oil for the recommended duration in the oral cavity changes the viscosity of the oil, which turns milky white with a thin consistency. Coconut oil is a popular choice for oil pulling, as it has antimicrobial properties and is high in lauric acid, which has been shown to reduce inflammation.

In addition to coconut oil, other oils commonly used for oil pulling include sesame, sunflower and olive oil. The importance of traditional medicine in oral health requires that the oil used for oil pulling should be of high quality. It should be cold-pressed and organic, and free from additives and preservatives.

For modern-day practices, oil pulling is beneficial if combined with tooth brushing and flossing to maintain standard oral healthcare.

