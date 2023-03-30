Discover the joy of walking: 7 tips to make walking more enjoyable

Whether you love walking or not, these 7 tips will make you a fan of this low-impact activity!

by KT Team Published: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 11:39 AM Last updated: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 11:47 AM

Walking improves your mental health, helps in weight management, and decreases your risk of several immune-related disorders. It keeps your bones strong and sturdy and also helps in improving the quality of your sleep. In fact, there is very little that walking doesn’t help with. It is a low-impact workout that anyone – from children to the elderly – can easily enjoy. It is also a great way to ensure that your body gets adequate movement during the month of Ramadan without entirely tiring yourself out. In fact, walks are so beloved as a mode of exercise that the US celebrates March 30 as National Take a Walk in the Park Day each year!

But have you ever wondered how to improve the quality of your walks? Here are 7 pointers to step up (pun intended) your walking game and make it more fun and enjoyable!

Pick appropriate walking gear: While walking is a relatively low-maintenance hobby to maintain, picking out comfortable light attire and good walking shoes will improve the benefits of walking on your body. Wear clothes that will allow your body to breathe and perspire. Avoid tight and/or synthentic fabrics and denim that may hinder your body's ability to move freely.

Choose a good playlist or podcast: To prevent getting bored during your walks, plug into your favourite songs or an engaging podcast so as to distract your mind and walk longer distances. Make a walking playlist filled with your top hits to amp up your energy and provide motivation!

Make it social: Have you ever noticed how quickly time passes when you’re with close friends or family? If possible, create a walking routine with a friend or family member to maintain accountability as well as to make the activity as enjoyable as possible.

Pick a good spot: Dubai has multiple public parks that are free, clean, and picturesque. Walking in a surrounding that has an abundance of nature and is free of noise and distraction will help amplify the benefits of the activity and make it more pleasant. This will enable you to clear your mind and to reconnect with nature, fuelling peace and calmness.

Interval Walking: Try alternating between periods of brisk walks that engage your full body and slower strolls that are more relaxed. This will make walking more exciting and enable your body to get the benefits of both.

Walk with a purpose: You don’t always have to set aside a part of your day for walking. Instead of running errands, you can walk them! Walking instead of driving to the nearby post office or grocery store is not only an eco-friendlier choice but also helps in getting up your step count -- two birds with one stone!

Nordic walking is a mode of walking using sticks that improves your upper body strength.

Bring a pet: For those with dogs, walking fulfils another aim; improving the health of their pet. If you have a furry friend, bring them on your walks so as to give them exercise they desperately need and for their valuable company.

Switch it up: While it’s important to stick to a routine, make sure that you don’t always go by the same route or to the same spot to prevent it from getting monotonous. Explore different locations each time and take different routes.

Use a pedometer: A pedometer or fitness tracker can help you track your progress and set goals for yourself. This can be a great way to stay motivated as your progress and journey can be represented visually.

So, there you have it! Walking is an incredible way of ensuring that your body gets its required movement and preventing an unhealthy, sedentary lifestyle. No matter how busy your day is, set aside at least 30 minutes to take a quick stroll in your neighbourhood or local park. Incorporate your friends, children, and loved ones to make the experience even more enjoyable! Remember, good health does not always have to be hard. Happy walking!