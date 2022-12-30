UAE

Covid-19: Seha to permanently close all centres in Abu Dhabi

From tomorrow, positive cases will be assessed at Rahba and Al Ain hospitals

By Wam

Published: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 10:35 AM

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) will permanently close all Seha Covid-19 centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra starting from December 31, 2022.

Covid-19 screenings and vaccinations are offered at Seha Healthcare centres. The positive cases are assessed at the Rahba and Al Ain Hospitals.

