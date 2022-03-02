UAE: Seha urges residents of all ages to screen for hearing loss

Frequent exposure to high decibels could cause irreversible damage to the sensory cells in a person’s ears, the health services company says

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 4:41 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 5:26 PM

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has urged people of all ages to keep track of their hearing and attend regular screenings on the occasion of the World Hearing Day, which falls on 3 March.

Seha said that it was marking the day with several initiatives to encourage people of all ages not to take their hearing ability for granted and instead, take proactive steps that will prevent its loss.

This year’s global theme, ‘To hear for life, listen with care’ brings to light the fact that one in two young people are at risk of hearing loss due to prolonged and excessive exposure to loud sounds.

According to Seha, frequent exposure to high decibels could cause irreversible damage to the sensory cells in a person’s ears, resulting in noise-induced hearing loss or ringing in the ear (tinnitus).

Given the permanent nature of the damage, only hearing devices and rehabilitation services will then be of help. The risk for permanent hearing loss is higher for people working in noisy areas, or those who regularly listen to music through overhead or earphones, and who frequently visit places with amplified music such as clubs and concerts.

Photo supplied

However, experts at Seha are keen to inform the public that noise-induced hearing loss is preventable, provided steps are taken early on.

Dr. Zafeer Ahmed, Acting ENT Chair of Department and ENT Specialist at Ambulatory Healthcare Services said: “Noise-induced hearing loss is permanent but largely preventable. It’s simply a matter of adopting safe-listening practices - set the volume to 60 percent of maximum and use well-fitted noise-cancelling headphones, wear ear plugs in noisy areas, don’t sit too close to the source of the sound, seek out a quiet nook from time to time, leverage the use of sound exposure monitoring apps, and purchase devices with built-in safe listening features."

“It is important that people pay heed to warning signs and get regularly screened. There are several self-check apps, such as hear WHO which are convenient. If you notice some signs or fail the self-check, its best to book an appointment with your family physician or an ENT specialist at Seha. In addition, we believe that every newborn should undergo examination and screening for hearing allowing for early intervention and improving outcomes”

Seha provides comprehensive curative and preventative services from birth to old age to protect hearing. Seha’s Ambulatory Health Services (AHS) and Al Dhafra hospitals provide paediatric and adult screening and treatment programs and services. This includes the ‘Well Child’ screening program and the ‘DOH Comprehensive’ screening program for Thiqa holders over 65 years.

ALSO READ:

Saha’s ENT and audiology clinics at AHS and Al Dhafra hospitals provide patients with comprehensive care including prescription and follow up of hearing aids, tailored care for people of determination, referral to speech therapy, availability of several hearing tests (including pressure hearing tests) and diagnostic services catering to poor hearing, speech delay, and ear ringing.

Additionally, Seha also provide occupational health screening for people who work in loud environments while Corniche Hospital provides advanced neonatology services, enabling us to provide an unparalleled quality of care for newborns, including a comprehensive screening program.”

ismail@khaleejtimes.com