Superfood for super students: 6 foods that will help your child excel in school

What are superfoods, and why are they crucial in students’ diets? Read to know

Published: Tue 11 Apr 2023

As a student, your child needs all the energy they can get to keep up with the high-power demands of academic life. While caffeine and sugar may give them a quick boost, a more sustainable way of sharpening your child’s mind and body for school and its demands is by introducing superfoods into their diet.

Why are superfoods called that?

We’ve heard of superheroes. But can food be superheroes? Some foods can. Superfoods are those foods that have a high concentration of nutrients and fibres, which, if consumed regularly, can protect you against some diseases.

Students lead hectic lives. They have early mornings followed by hours of class and activities. Not only they are expected to sustain academic pressures but also to participate and be good at sports and other extracurriculars. Here is where the high health benefits of these superfoods come in.

What are some superfoods for super students?

Berries

Berries are a tasty and versatile superfood that can be added to smoothies, yoghurt, or just eaten as a snack. They are full of antioxidants, which help protect the human brain from stress and improve cognitive function. Berries like blueberries, raspberries, cranberries, strawberries, and blackberries are also good sources of vitamin C, fibre, and potassium.

Eggs

Eggs are an easy superfood high in protein, which can help improve cognitive function and reduce hunger. They are also a good source of choline, which can help improve memory, making them a necessary food for young students. Eggs can be enjoyed in a wide range of ways: scramble, boil, poach or fry them and —and breakfast is ready!

Avocado

Avocado is not only delicious but also a superfood that can help improve brain function and reduce stress. It is high in healthy fats, fibre, and potassium, making it a great addition to salads or sandwiches. Avocado is also a good source of vitamin K, which can help improve cognitive function. You can kickstart your child’s mornings with an avocado toast or a smoothie – both of which are quick to make and easy to have!

Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds like walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts, pecans, sunflower, pumpkin, and chia seeds are filled to the brim with fibres and proteins. Just having a handful of nuts in the morning before school can help keep students sharp and full for longer.

Dark chocolate

Yes, you read that right! Dark chocolate is a superfood that can help boost brain function and improve mood. It contains antioxidants called flavonoids that can help improve blood flow to the brain and reduce inflammation. Research also shows that consuming dark chocolate can help improve episodic memory and reduce stress and anxiety owing to the presence of magnesium. So, a square of dark chocolate before that math test can keep the nerves at bay!

Broccoli

Broccoli is always considered a villain food among children because of how ‘tasteless’ it is. But did you know that this apparently tasteless vegetable has vitamin C and K as well as a wide range of other nutrients? These include iron, potassium, and antioxidants that improve your heart health and help your immune system. If your little one doesn’t enjoy the taste of broccoli, chop it to go with their fried rice or pasta to mask its taste.

Superfoods break the famous myth that healthy food can’t be tasty. Many of these foods are delicious and help battle hunger and exhaustion in very yummy ways. They also sharpen your cognitive function and make you a smart cookie!

If you’re a parent, know how to incorporate these foods in the diets and lunchboxes of your children regularly. Enable them to cut down on processed fats and replace them with fun alternatives made with these. So, the next time you're feeling sluggish or stressed, reach for a superfood snack and feel the difference it makes!