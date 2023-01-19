Recipe of the day: Bao Avocado Bun

The Macan compact crossover has been particularly successful with about 600,000 units delivered worldwide since its launch in 2014
From savoury lunch to scrumptious dinner, introduce this dish on the menu for an ideal meal at home
Bao Avocado Bun
Ingredients:
•200 gm plain flour
•1 spoon sugar
•Dry yeast
•20 ml water
•10 ml soya milk
•Sunflower oil
•1 spoon of white vinegar or rice vinegar
Method:
Mix the flour with the yeast and sugar
Add the milk, vinegar, and oil with the salt
Mix into a dough for 10 minutes
Let the dough rise for 2 hours
Roll the dough and cut pieces of 3 cm each
Create an oval shape of 3mm
Let it rise again for 1 hour 30 minutes.
Steam the bun for about 10 minutes
STUFFING:
Peel the avocado, add lime juice, olive oil, fresh peeled tomatoes, cilantro, chopped spring onions, salt and pepper
Peel the mango, cut it in brunoise, add lime juice, sweet chilly, black pepper, cilantro, and lemon zest to taste
Plate and serve as per the photo above
The Macan compact crossover has been particularly successful with about 600,000 units delivered worldwide since its launch in 2014
A limited yet growing body of research suggests that one of the most powerful ways to support someone is also the simplest: Start a conversation
From museums documenting important artworks to cafes offering baked delicacies, Paris is a must-visit
Is it punching way above its weight class?
Here's how you can ring in the good year with fun and frolic
Festive traditions bring loved ones together, and can be shared over wonderful food as a great example of storytelling
In Dubai to reveal the world’s shortest man, Craig Glenday, the editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records, talks about the evolution of the coveted list through the years and why it continues to remain a trusted source of information in the age of Internet