DXB F&B Awards: From most Instagrammable cafe to best brunch, these are some of the best dining experiences in Dubai

Here's what went on at the inaugural edition of Khaleej Times' DXB F&B Awards, in association with Dettol Pro, which took place at November 24

by

A Staff Reporter
Photos by Shihab/Khaleej Times
Photos by Shihab/Khaleej Times

Published: Sat 25 Nov 2023, 1:26 PM

Last updated: Sat 25 Nov 2023, 1:37 PM

Celebrating the remarkable accomplishments in the food and beverage realm, which solidifies the emirate's status as the culinary capital of the world, Khaleej Times wknd. magazine launched the inaugural edition of DXB F&B Awards, in association with Reckitt — Dettol Pro Solutions and Truckers on November 24 at The Address Skyview.

More than just an awards ceremony, the DXB F&B Awards stands as the paramount celebration of the UAE's vibrant culinary scene, acknowledging restaurants across a diverse range of categories categories.

Melda Ates, Global Business Solutions Marketing Lead, Reckitt, on how hygiene defines F&amp;B excellence
Welcome address by Khaleej Times Editor-In-Chief Michael Jabri-Pickett
Panel Discussion on 'Local Flavors, Global Appeal: The Art of Menu Localisation' with moderator Ketaki Shah, Head of Marketing - Citymax Hotels &amp; Foodmark (right), Landmark Group and guest panellists Ryan Varga-Clark, Owner - VC Food Solutions, Louay Ghandour, Managing Director, Cravia Inc., Andres Gonzalez, Founder, HospitalityLab.ME
Panel discussion on 'The Dark Kitchen Revolution: Challenges and Opportunities' with moderator Ziad Zein, Commercial &amp; Growth Director for Restaurants &amp; Editions, Deliveroo UAE (right) and guest panellists Nadim Majdalani, CEO, Eathos, Peter Schatzberg, General Partner, Shatranj Capital Partners, and George Kunnappally, Managing Director, Nando’s UAE
Live performance by Abdullah Mohammad Al Shamsi, who goes by the stage name @notsohuman, setting the mood for the evening
LIST OF WINNERS

Best breakfast: The Hamptons Cafe in Dubai
Best Newly Launched Restaurant: Onda by Pierchic
Best steakhouse: Hunter and Barrel
Best brunch: Zuma
Best vegan restaurant: Seva Table
Best Middle Eastern restaurant: Bait Maryam
Best fusion restaurant: Masti Dubai
Most Instagrammable Cafe: Forever Rose Cafe
Best kids-friendly restaurant: Masha and the Bear Restaurant
Best business lunch: Hutong Dubai
Most innovative cafe: Sokos Cafe
Fastest growing hospitality company: VTR Hospitality
Best Pan-Indian Restaurant: Pincode
Longest serving bakery: Mister Baker
Best Indian Fine Dining: The Crossing
Excellence in Dining Environment, Powered by Dettol: Tresind
Best Milkshake: Baskin Robbins
A Staff Reporter

