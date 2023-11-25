From workplace to money matters, know what the stars have in store for you today
Celebrating the remarkable accomplishments in the food and beverage realm, which solidifies the emirate's status as the culinary capital of the world, Khaleej Times wknd. magazine launched the inaugural edition of DXB F&B Awards, in association with Reckitt — Dettol Pro Solutions and Truckers on November 24 at The Address Skyview.
More than just an awards ceremony, the DXB F&B Awards stands as the paramount celebration of the UAE's vibrant culinary scene, acknowledging restaurants across a diverse range of categories categories.
From workplace to money matters, know what the stars have in store for you today
...and found its feet in the new playing fields
The rules one must keep in mind before setting off for a weekend of fun, far away
From workplace to money matters, know what the stars have in store for you today
Issues to be discussed at the Mena region’s first Art Therapy Conference in Abu Dhabi
Unless someone is found guilty of being unethical or violating the law, there is no reason why they should not get a respectable exit
Apart from Scorsese's directorial prowess and his ability to create immersive cinematic experiences, it is the phenomenal casting that elevates the film to another level
Indian designer Rahul Mishra who has made his mark in international circuits, says fashion knows no language