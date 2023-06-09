Dubai: Viral TikTok 'smash burger taco' wows the internet

The Mexican-inspired street food joint has shared a picture of the latest offering on Instagram

From life hacks to dance challenges and hilarious pranks, TikTok is the place to be for all things viral.

Recently, the recipe of smash burger taco did rounds on the platform wowing many users.

It is easy to make but if you are not into cooking, you can head straight to Burro Blanco in Dubai and have your TikTok smash burger taco. The Mexican-inspired street food joint has shared a picture of the latest offering on Instagram.

The taco has a patty with green toppings and sauces. It is prepared using juicy beef patties. For the toppings, the chef added cheddar cheese (melted), finely chopped lettuce, zesty pickles, and a secret sauce, reported the curlytales.

The wholesome platter is available for Dh20. The dish is available at Burro Blanco's outlets in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the report added.

Burro Blanco, in its post, added that the smash burger taco is available for a limited period only. People must note that the dish is only available for dine-in orders.

Sharing a picture of the delicious taco, the street-food joint wrote, “The gram made us do it. We have been tinkering with this for weeks and we think we got it. Come try our Smash Burger Taco and let us know what you think.”

The restaurant added that customers must ask “for our Queso on the side (free) and get dipping.”

