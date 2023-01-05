Easy tips to up your outfit game for this party season

Keep the invites coming

by Purva Grover Published: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 11:08 PM

We’re in the holiday mood, the year has just started and the ‘Happy New Year’ wishing vibes are all in the air. No wonder, we’re still getting enough ‘holiday, festive’ party invites, aren’t we? So, how should we dress up for the lovely soirées, the sun-soaked brunches, and the glamorous late-night gatherings? Well, think of fashion as a party. French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent once said, “Fashion is like a party. Getting dressed is preparing to play a role.” We help you select the right role and play the part in the chicest way possible.

Choose happiness

Just like everything else in 2023, follow the same philosophy for outfits. Choose clothes that make you happy! And simply (always) add sparkle and colour as you go along — who doesn’t love a bit of spark any time of the year but especially over the holiday period," says Lucy Aylen, founder, Never Fully Dressed, a brand known for its vibrant, creative prints and multiway styling that delivers outfits for everybody.

Bring on the shimmer

There is no such thing as too much shimmer, experts say. “Don’t let anyone dull your sparkle in 2023! From dresses to blazers and shoes, you can never have too much glitter. If you’re looking for a sure-fire way to look effortlessly glamorous at all your parties, think beyond a dress and opt for a matching iridescent sequin co-ord piece,” says Lisa Illis, global head, womenswear design, Marks and Spencer.

Style, differently

Lisa is convinced that the styling possibilities when it comes to dresses are endless, and whatever style you choose you are guaranteed to turn heads. “Whether you dress them up or down, wear a turtleneck underneath for a more modest look, or wear them as a skirt with a sweater on top to keep warm.” Lucy adds, "Ensure you have multi-wear pieces that can take you from chills at home with the family to gatherings with friends.”

Best foot forward

Of course, you have to get the right pair. Woman, finish your party look with statement footwear. “A fancy pair of heels can transform any outfit and complement the look. Besides, an extra three inches of confidence hurt no one, ever,” adds Lisa.

A pop of colours

The shift in season comes with its own set of questions, right? If you’re wondering which colours you should go for, then experts from OVS, one of Italy’s apparel fashion brands, have the answer. “Accent colours are a great way to spice up a neutral wardrobe. Think rusty orange, mustard yellow, blush pink, deep red, emerald, green. There are so many options for pops of colours that will make for a show stopping, Pinterest-worthy outfit,” they say.

purva@khaleejtimes.com