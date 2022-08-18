DJ-producer Stan Kolev on how Miami has influenced his Progressive House music

One of the most respected and in-demand producers, Miami-based DJ/producer Stan Kolev has been at the top of the Progressive House music scene with his haunting melodies and hypnotising vocals. Moving to Miami from Bulgaria at an early age, Kolev began producing music in 1996. By 2003, his foot-tapping number De Moma De hit the UK Top 40 Dance Chart and became a global rage. Being touted as one of the high-selling artists on Beatport, Kolev has had several hits since, producing over 700 originals and remixes with respected record labels. Outside the clubbing scene, Kolev has also been involved in a number of commercials, producing music for global brands. In 2011, the artiste also started his own podcast Awakening.

How did your interest in music take root?

Coming from a music-loving family, my journey towards music started at very young age. I’ve grown up listening to jazz, funk, classical music and folklore. Music is my passion and addiction.

How would you define Progressive House music?

Progressive House music is evolving, growing with layer upon layer, slowly building towards a crescendo.

How has Miami shaped your music?

Miami is a beautiful city! I moved there when I was 19 years old, in the early 90s, and got involved in the music scene. Listening to house and trance helped me at that time, shaping my sound.

What have been some of your musical influences?

Prince, Sade, 80s music.

How did the idea of Awakening podcast come about?

In 2011, I was invited to be a monthly resident with a two-hour show at Radio Nova FM in Bulgaria. That’s where the idea of the podcast came up.

What are some of your upcoming projects?

When I am not touring, I am always in the studio working on new tracks and remixes. Up next, I have a 2022 remake of my track Samadhi releasing on August 19 on my label Outta Limits. After that is the collaboration with Santiablo called Pray.

