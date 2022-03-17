Digital wellness, gender-neutral frames, mono lens: Eyewear trends 2022

by Purva Grover Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 3:27 PM

Just like jewels and outfits, eyewear also follows fashion trends. It is currently having a moment and if you follow it right, the perfect pair of spectacles may add to your look and how. Especially in 2022, when masks are a given and the focus is on the eyes when you meet someone in person and surely when you are in a virtual gathering. Yes, hundreds of online meetings for which you dress up shoulder-up and once again the attention is on your face on the screen! Pick the right eyeglasses and not only will you see better, but your facial features could also be defined and enhanced. And most importantly, it will protect your eyes from the woes (blue light) of exposure to the digital world. “With the overuse of digital screens going up during the pandemic, there has been a boost in demand for protective eyewear such as blue-light and anti-glare filtered glasses. Alongside this trend, users began purchasing glasses online more than ever before as they did not have the option to visit stores,” shares a spokesperson at Namshi.

How much and why did ‘eyewear’ change during the pandemic?

“Eyewear is the first thing people see when they are talking to you. Optical glasses became more important during the pandemic since people spent so much time on their computers, there was a greater need for prescription eyewear,” says Patty Perreira, co-founder and designer, Barton Perreira. Steering away from blue light is another reason for the rise in eyewear purchases and awareness on what to purchase thereafter. According to research by Statista, 97 per cent of people living in the UAE have a smartphone and nearly 70 per cent use a computer. Today’s fast-paced lifestyles and growing reliance on devices for work, reading and gaming make blue light exposure a health threat. Issa Younes, co-founder and chief marketing officer, IRIS Eyewear, says, “Natural blue light, which is emitted from the sun and gives the sky its blue colour and is good for you. But it’s a different story with artificial sources of blue light, including cell phones, computer screens, fluorescent lighting and LED lights.” Julie Mallon, a senior sleep consultant couldn’t agree more. “Exposure to blue light at night, including extensive use of electronic devices, can disrupt our sleep or exacerbate sleep disorders.” Which explains why IRIS Eyewear recently launched a range of stylish, price-competitive, blue light protection glasses.

Trends we’d wear in 2022

Namshi’s spokesperson predicts the year will see the use of a mono lens. “Slim rectangular look will continue to thrive with the new frames and lens colours.” Classic soft squared frame composed of injected polyamide made for the 99.7 per cent of recycled plastics will rule Adidas’ Originals collection, with the logo adorning the geometrical fitted temples. “Oversized, feminine and glamorous silhouettes” is Perreira’s prediction. She also feels that the gender-neutral shapes will become popular and votes for pastel translucent colours. GUESS’ latest optical range is elegant and minimalistic, whilst a few have a cat-eye metal front with enamel colour, others with a square acetate front and metal end pieces are finished with the GUESS logo and long acetate tips. The range of colours varies from amber tortoise to crystal nude, rose gold-brown to gold-ivory, et al. The collections, including that of Adidas, GUESS, Tom Ford, Barton Perreira, and more are distributed by Marcolin Eyewear and Rivoli Eyezone. Dolce & Gabbana’s new DG Eyewear campaign features Jennifer Lopez and David Gandy, showcasing that eyewear is not just an accessory, but the true statement of the wearer’s unique personality.

How does one pick the right pair?

Perreira says there are certain rules based on face shape, such as considering frames that contrast the shape of your face and choosing frame and lens colours that complement your skin tone. “But I always recommend people choosing frames that fit their personal style. Glasses are extensions and expressions of the wearer’s personal identity and considering your personal style when choosing is the most important thing.”

