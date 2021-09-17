Best Met Gala 2021 memes on the internet

It was Met Gala this week and obviously the internet set everything aside and flexed its muscles, cracked its knuckles and focused on the one thing that makes every democratic platform happy: make jokes about the rich and fabulous. Not only did the internet loved the jokes, they also deconstructed it in a modern, politically correct way. But that’s just Twitter for you.

Kim Kardashian was a favourite as always:

Then there were jokes about the Delta variant

they made fun of kendall jenner and lady gaga already #MetGala pic.twitter.com/iJXBVr7d22 — musiksendiri (@gustirapi) September 14, 2021

Pixar joke? Of course. Always.

Dementor inspired. Interesting.

The best way to cope with mental health issues is humor. Here’s proof.

My anxiety and depression were invited to Met Gala#MetGala2021 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/54ZNYs2pnA — I am DRUGS (@OversmartMe) September 14, 2021

DC Comics got on the bandwagon!

Bollywood had its moment too – but a bit differently than usual

Some folks had their own challenges

This one dress was particularly inspiring