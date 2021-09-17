Best Met Gala 2021 memes on the internet
It was Met Gala this week and obviously the internet set everything aside and flexed its muscles, cracked its knuckles and focused on the one thing that makes every democratic platform happy: make jokes about the rich and fabulous. Not only did the internet loved the jokes, they also deconstructed it in a modern, politically correct way. But that’s just Twitter for you.
Kim Kardashian was a favourite as always:
Kim Kardashian arriving #MetGala pic.twitter.com/6iNU40vLpf— RJ (@Dumbledore_BB) September 14, 2021
Then there were jokes about the Delta variant
they made fun of kendall jenner and lady gaga already #MetGala pic.twitter.com/iJXBVr7d22— musiksendiri (@gustirapi) September 14, 2021
Pixar joke? Of course. Always.
this year‘s #MetGala in a nutshell: pic.twitter.com/wstcadO9bj— momo (@titancrisings) September 14, 2021
Dementor inspired. Interesting.
i knew this #MetGala look was familiar pic.twitter.com/yrXUC8owKI— sapphire (@3ATDIRT) September 14, 2021
The best way to cope with mental health issues is humor. Here’s proof.
My anxiety and depression were invited to Met Gala#MetGala2021 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/54ZNYs2pnA— I am DRUGS (@OversmartMe) September 14, 2021
DC Comics got on the bandwagon!
The Dark Kardashian Rises #MetGala pic.twitter.com/vHVaF7ioii— DC Comics France (@DCComics_FR) September 14, 2021
Bollywood had its moment too – but a bit differently than usual
it's met gala for Ranveer singh everyday#MetGala pic.twitter.com/fBaGL1twex— adiba (@notabidaa) September 14, 2021
Some folks had their own challenges
Me seeing all the #MetGala posts today pic.twitter.com/Yzwocr0Kd7— Matt (@Frosterson) September 14, 2021
This one dress was particularly inspiring
Me at 2am walking to my bed after falling asleep on the couch.. pic.twitter.com/l5fX9iIlKu— Hood Astrologer (@haydeebabyy) September 14, 2021
GET ME MY CEREAL ASAP!! #MetGala #MetGala2021 #asaprocky pic.twitter.com/DVFvL8hfjb— Reeya Amin (@rxeya) September 14, 2021