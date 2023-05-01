5 reasons why your sunscreen is liquid gold

As temperatures begin to touch 50° Celsius in the region, read why your tube of sunscreen is going to be a lifesaver!

All of social media – including Instagram and Tiktok – has released the absolute necessity of sunscreen as part of your skincare routine. Even if you don’t have an elaborate 10-step routine, sunscreen should be an indispensable part of your every day no matter your age or skin tone. It should also be regularly applied for the kids and elderly in your life. This is of even more importance to us as we live in the Middle East where the raging summer sun could do quite a lot of harm to our skin!

Here are 5 great reasons you should NOT skip sunscreen:

Protection from harmful UV rays

The fundamental purpose of sunscreens is to help protect your skin from harmful UV rays that can cause skin damage, sunburn, and increase the risk of skin cancer. Even though Vitamin D is important, high exposure to UV rays can also cause premature ageing, wrinkles, and sunspots. Sunscreen help with all of the above.

Keeps skin fresh and healthy

During the summer, our skin can be dry and brittle or excessively oily, depending on the skin profile. But adding sunscreen after a layer of moisturiser will have our skin appear fresh and healthy.

Prevents skin cancer

Skin cancer is one of the most common types of cancer and can be caused by excessive exposure to UV radiation. Sometimes, you can’t detect that your skin is being sunburnt until you wake up the next day with peeling, red skin. Repeated exposure can do irreversible damage to your skin. Using sunscreen regularly can reduce the risk of developing skin cancer. Sunscreen is essential for maintaining your skin’s healthy immune system.

Reduces hyperpigmentation and fades dark spots

Exposure to UV rays can cause hyperpigmentation, which is the darkening of the skin in certain areas. Sunscreens can help even your skin tone across the board by reducing patchy or discoloured skin.

Prevents premature ageing

Exposure to the sun's UV rays can cause premature ageing, including wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging skin. Regular application of sunscreen helps prevent premature ageing by reducing the production of free radicals that cause trauma and ageing in skin.

There are two types of sunscreen; Mineral and Chemical. Choose your best fit.

Here are some other things to keep in mind when it comes to sunscreen:

•Apply sunscreen everywhere that the sun touches. This includes the face, arms, legs, neck, and even lips (SPF lip balm) to offer yourself full-body protection against the harsh sun.

•Follow the “two-finger rule” while applying sunscreen. For a single application, squeeze a line of product along your index and middle finger for your face and neck.

•Apply it daily, multiple times a day. Carry a tube of sunscreen with you, especially when you’re on the go, and reapply once every 2 to 3 hours for maximum benefit.

•Even if you’re not going to be outdoors, apply sunscreen if you’re going to be spending time in the car, by a window, or even in an office under harsh white lights. While windowpane glasses are designed to block UVB rays, they don’t always block UVA rays that can harm the skin.

•Apply child-friendly sunscreen of SPF 30 and above for your kids regularly.

•If you’re going to be swimming, purchase special waterproof (not to be confused with water-resistant) sunscreen to protect your skin.

No accessory is as fashionable and will benefit you as much as a tube of good SPF 30-50 sunscreen will do this summer. So, run to the store and buy yourself one before it's too late!