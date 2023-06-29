Automotive Review: Skoda Superb Sportline

Does the 3rd generation flagship sedan from the Czech automaker have what it takes to stay true to its name and beat its overpriced competition?

By George Kuruvilla Published: Thu 29 Jun 2023, 6:28 PM

The other day I was browsing the Mercedes-Benz inventory and was left startled. The C-Class which is essentially a compact sedan that is short on space, underpowered and lacks features (depending on the trim) is a vehicle that relies heavily on the tri-pointed star emblem to justify its ‘luxury’ tag. Even, it has a surprising starting price of Dh230,000. Wowsers! And similar sized Audi and BMW offerings aren’t any different.

Then I thought to myself, “Has the term ‘value proposition’ exited the market?” I mean, if you want good looks, quality materials and build, purposeful power and features to pamper you on your journey, where do you turn to? Well certainly not the German trio and not even to the formidable Japanese brands like Lexus or Infiniti.

But then something occurred to me. You see, Skoda may not be a household name in glitzy Dubai, but it’s been around for a long time, say 1925 — so it’s got heritage. It’s a favourite in India and Europe and shares a parts bin with VW. All good things. And with a hunch that I may be onto something, I entered the showroom to test drive the most athletic variant of its flagship sedan, the Superb Sportline and the first thing I asked was the retail price. A very reasonable Dh152,000! But does it have what it takes to bring back ‘value’ to the luxury segment? Let’s find out!

Design & Aesthetics

For three days, I drove the Superb all around town and wherever I went I got a second look. And whomever I met spoke volumes about the way it looks. You see, it isn’t jaw-dropping like a McLaren or intriguing like a BMW i7, but it is an executive sedan with excellent proportions (with a length of 4.8 metres to give you a sense of its size) and great geometric details. The result is a voguish exterior that looks especially premium with this dazzling yellow metallic paint and dual-tone turbine design 19-inch wheels. Black details like the front grille, the mirror housings, window surrounds, the valances and a neat lip spoiler give it that extra punch to distinguish it from other Superb models. And the trapezoidal exhausts, which are a real indication of the horsepower reserve are thankfully genuine, not faux tips.

But luxury is more than skin deep. It begins when you open the doors and seat yourself in the cabin and catch the vibes. And the Superb isn’t one to disappoint. The black cabin surfaces with red highlights have a Germanic feel, one that makes you feel safe and comfortable as you go about your commutes. Again, it isn’t one with ostentatious architecture with hyper screens and crystal or knurled switchgear, but it has oodles of space, key touch points are soft plastic surfaces and the decorative-only carbon-fibre trims elevate the internal aesthetics nicely.

The front seats are sporty buckets, but are large and comfy, and look great with a mix of alcantara and leather inserts. And come with power adjustable controls to suit a racing driver’s posture or a slouch’s. The perforated flat-bottom steering wheel is nice and meaty, and feels very VW-like yet maintains a certain distinction. But for a luxury vehicle, it should have gotten more than a manual steering column. Something missing in many high-end cars. And while the sideview mirrors are small, the driver’s seat provides a great vantage point.

One can access the car’s vitals through a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display that can be controlled via the easy-to-use thumb scrolls, but on-screen customizations felt limited. And the secondary multimedia screen’s 9.2-inch size is above the industry average and has livid graphics and legible name tags; and it can sense your hand in its proximity.

Speaking of family duties, the rear is a decent place to be, with oodles of space much like a Honda Accord and enough to rival an E-Class. It’s even got padded entryway and a bunch of cupholders in the central armrest. And there are also manual retractable sun visors to block out the sun and prying eyes.

Powertrain & performance

With the Sportline trim comes VW Golf R internals which centres around an advanced turbocharged 2.0-litre 4-cylinder. To get it cranked up you have to reach for the start/stop button which is weirdly located where the ignition switch would be — easy to reach, but not to see. And after we drove it on the streets and highways, mile after mile, we noticed that the Superb rides with a certain composure that is expected of high-end luxury vehicles. There is also a good amount of noise insulation making this an amazing daily driver. And if you are in a hurry, it will heed the call. Plant your right foot firmly and the 7-speed transmission will frantically drop a few gears, the needle will sweep across the rev counter effortlessly and the Superb propels itself down the road with urgency. You can really feel yourself pushed against your seat for a few moments, which often put smiles on the faces of my fellow companions. There is no doubting the 5.6 second claimed run to a 100 km/h, but very often I caught myself enjoying the acceleration – being in the moment - and forgetting the numbers.

There isn’t an intimate connection between road and racer, the feedback from steering wheel is subdued as comparable to the Octavia VRS, but it perfectly suits the nature of the car. And the handling comes across as predictable and surefooted thanks to the all-wheel drive system and grippy Bridgestone 235-section rubber all-around. In brief, it feels like a Golf R in sedan clothing that’s been told to keep it low. But still manages to eek out a raspy exhaust note which is music to the ears but is missing a few decibels. Also, with some practice of using the paddle shifters, you may be able to outrun yourself around the track with the gearbox in auto. Plus, it’s more fun!

Skoda boffins claim close to 9.6l/100km, so it’s not exactly a hybrid, but it’s far superior to a V8 guzzler that could offer similar performance. And in the real world we achieved a number not too far off, 10.9l/100km is very acceptable for a large sedan. As for range, let’s say 600 kms is a good estimate.

Features & practicality

The Superb has family and functionality in its priority list. Let’s start with cupholders, since hydration is so important this time of the year. It’s oddly got 3 in the lower centre console. The doors can hold 1.5-litre bottles and also have cute removable bins to keep tiny knickknacks. And it’s got a secret compartment next to the steering wheel, and the glove box and large central cubby have cooling vents.

Speaking of accommodations, the rear hatch offers a larger opening than a conventional sedan would, which allows easier access to pick and drop luggage into the very commodious 625-litre space. And dropping the split folding seats gives you an SUV-like 1760 litres. Why can’t other manufacturers figure that one out, which is keeping luggage area large without compromising on rear leg space? The boot has also got a 12V socket, hooks for supermarket bags and side compartments. The trunk has a real appetite for luggage of all shapes and sizes.

It’s also well stacked technologically. I enjoyed blasting some old-school songs from the 8-speaker audio system. The wireless charging station came of real use, but the placement seems to be an afterthought. And there is a Type C port also. And it’s got Bluetooth for making calls and streaming music, like every modern car should.

The Superb has been designed to keep you safe with airbags all around. It’s also got parking sensors front and rear, manoeuvre assist that even brakes for you if needed, Blind Spot Detection and most importantly a rear-view camera. And I must add that the general size and steering feel made it quite easy to manoeuvre out in open traffic and in tight basements without incident.

Finally, the dual-zone a/c system performed its duties of keeping the cabin cool with good amounts of drafts and temperature control. No sweat!

Verdict

The Skoda Superb Sportline is an executive sedan that is equal parts voguish, spacious, practical and sporty, all the necessary ingredients to deliver ‘luxury’ effortlessly. And it just may be one of the best cars that money can buy today taking the crown for ‘Value proposition’. What’s helping its case further is the 5-year warranty/ unlimited km warranty it comes with and the free service package until 45,000 km/3 years. Superb by name, superb by game!

