Sea creatures, lights, sculptures and more: Art events you need to mark on your calendar

Stop, take a pause; your wellbeing matters
For a cause
Early December, art enthusiasts visited The Ritz-Carlton DIFC as they hosted the Art with Purpose event. Guests enjoyed a stunning display of art, whilst helping a local good cause. To coincide with the UAE National Day, there were a total of 16 Emirati artists who showcased some of their best work to the audiences. Partial proceeds from any of the pieces sold at the post-event will be donated to the Al Jalila Foundation. A few of the local artists whose works were presented included Hend Rashed, Manal Omar, Safeyah Al Hashmi, Huda Ahmed, Amna Albanna and Aysha Almatrooshi.
Until December 31
Wonders of the sea
Explore the magical underwater world across Palm Jumeirah this festive season, with ‘Sea-Wonder’ parades! There will be plenty of fun spread across Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall, The Pointe, and The Palm Monorail, with dolphins, jellyfish, starfish, seashells and other wonders of the sea in an underwater themed parade that will roam Palm Jumeirah. Watch out for the performers dressed as sea creatures in a musical parade on December 18 (running every 30 minutes, the interactive parade will take place from 6 pm to 9 pm). The theme of ‘One Ocean, One Planet’ is aligned to ocean conservation and protection; and as part of the initiative, 40 per cent of the illumination used is from sustainable or recycled materials. Visitors can participate by disposing of their plastic bottles in one of the three whale-shaped recycle points at Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall and The Pointe.
Until January 23
Let there be light
In time for the festive season and school holidays, kanvas, Al Quoz, Dubai has launched Art in Light, a one-hour interactive workshop for children. Conceived with inquisitive young minds in mind, Art in Light shines a literal light on the wonder of the often-forgotten yet endlessly fascinating and old-fashioned overhead projector. Whilst children are enthralled by Art in Light, parents can revel in the globally-renowned and critically acclaimed Lighthouse in Dubai exhibition. Curated by the internationally revered 3D artist and video mapping specialist Laszlo Zsolt Bordos, Lighthouse showcases artwork that explores the idea of the constancy of change through light.
December 5 onwards
