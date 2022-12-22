Local celebrations and beyond: Art events you need to mark in your calendars

A peek into the UAE's cultural landscape

Time for a musical

Yes, it’s time to save the date for Shrek The Musical, based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film, which is coming to Dubai Opera, from February 21-26, 2023. Presented by Broadway Entertainment Group and Live Nation, the live musical will bring everyone’s favourite ogre to the stage, and will include Shrek’s well-loved hilarious characters, from the brave Princess to the loud-mouthed Donkey, the short-tempered villain and beloved cookie and a host of fairy-tale favourites lighting up the stage. This live take on the show will feature 19 additional tunes to the already popular soundtrack, creative choreography, and awe-inspiring backdrops. Chief Executive Officer, Liz Koops stated, “We are thrilled to bring Shrek the Musical, in all of its bright-green glory, back to the UAE by popular demand. With the receptive, engaging family and millennial audiences throughout the Emirates, we look forward to bringing this fun-filled show to this exciting destination.”

Journey of the UAE

Here’s looking back at the UAE National Day celebrations held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) that centred around arts and are still very much in the air. The Organising Committee of the 51st UAE National Day Celebrations was formed to oversee this year’s official National Day celebration. The breathtaking theatrical shows featured moving vignettes narrating the journeys of inspiring UAE individuals across generations through live performances, unique technologies, and exceptional storytelling inspired by the UAE’s rich culture and present-day ambitions. More than 459 props were made specifically for the show, the majority of which were handmade by local artisans. The Organising Committee will relocate most of these props to local entities and different locations around the UAE for repurposing. Also, four poets worked on developing 11 new poems that paid homage to the UAE’s accomplishments and inspiring stories. One of the poems was this year’s main theme song titled Darna, which is available for download, along with the other 51st National Day show songs, on Apple Music, Anghami, Spotify, and Deezer.

Dubai on the runway

Watch out for this one, Netflix and Arab Fashion Council (AFC) is shining a spotlight on designers from the Arab World. Yes, Netflix celebrated the Dubai premiere of Season 3 of Emily in Paris in the most fitting way: with a Dubai fashion makeover and a pink runway. Guests gathered at Fountain Views, Downtown Dubai to see episodes one and two of the new season. The spotlight was on some of the finest fashion labels from the Arab World, including Amato, Bazaza, Lili Blanc, Bil Arabi by Nadine Kanso, Slimi Studio, Ilyes Ouali, Marmar Halim and FLTRD. The designers showcased looks inspired by Emily’s personality, curated from ready-to-wear pieces, bold accessories and lavish jewellery to capture the daring and elegant vibe of her chic wardrobe, infused with a distinct Dubai twist. Following the pink runway show, Netflix revealed ‘Emily’s Closet’, giving guests a chance to discover what the Netflix show’s fashionable lead character might wear, if she were to visit Dubai.

