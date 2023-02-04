Colour of the year, viva magenta: The vim and vigour you need in 2023

Let the colour of the year, viva magenta, add the right motivation, spirit and hue to your fitness regime

by Purva Grover Published: Sat 4 Feb 2023, 11:36 PM Last updated: Sat 4 Feb 2023, 11:38 PM

The buzz around our obsession with fitness foremost saw a rise in 2022 and was strong in 2021 as well. It’s clearly still in the air in 2023. Now, if your NY Resolution was to commit to a fitness regime, then let this be your reminder to stick to it. For, yes, research shows that 80 per cent of people break their resolutions by the first week of February and only 8 per cent are successful in achieving their goals at all!

And we’re giving you a reason to be diligent, a rather fashionable reason — when you hit the gym, walk on the treadmill, take deep breaths on your yoga mat, or cycle by the Dubai canal — dress up in the Pantone Color Of The Year — viva magenta, which is a shade that vibrates with vim and vigour.

Yes, let the colour work its way to provide you the motivation you need. According to behavioural psychologists, colour affects a person’s mind as well as body. Light enters from eyes and skin, travels through neurological pathways and affects the pineal gland in the brain, which in turn affects our body, mind, and emotions. In short, colours can help energise workouts. Let’s see what the local experts have to say on that.

“I believe that the right colour can greatly impact one’s fitness, mood, and strength. The psychology of colour plays a significant role in how we perceive and engage with our environment, and it can greatly influence our energy levels, motivation, and overall well-being,” said Somaiah Al Dabbagh, Saudi athlete and Founder, Maeya, a UAE-based luxury activewear brand.

A symbol of strength and life

According to Pantone Color Institute: viva magenta descends from the red family, and is inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the most precious dyes belonging to the natural dye family as well as one of the strongest and brightest the world has known.

“It is a courageous colour that depicts the emotions of strength and verve for life. The psychology of colour says that the last few years were transformative in many ways in terms of people’s sense of self-care and the way we humans prioritised well-being,” said Parvathy Achyuth Krishnan, Founder and CBO, Zaecy. Zaecy’s athleisure range of products motivates one to take care of oneself, and as an all-inclusive brand it encourages one to move throughout your day.

“The colour psychology of viva magenta inspired us to add an exuberant derivative of the colour crimson to our range,” said Parvathy. At Zaecy, the concepts pull toward self-love, mental health, and sustainability, thus curating, eco–friendly and natural products.

“Magenta is a powerful colour, it can be used to make a statement,” said Yasmina Mokraoui, Managing Director, L’Couture. L’Couture offers wardrobe essentials for those seeking on-trend styles with an unmatched fit, to help one walk, run, and stretch their way through work, gym, and beyond. “Whether you’re hitting the gym, going for a run, or participating in any form of physical activity, viva magenta is a great choice to elevate your workout style while also keeping you feeling empowered, inspired and confident,” added Somaiah.

Colours speak - and how

“Colour is a great medium to express and communicate — from emotions to ideas to self expression. Viva magenta is a pulsating shade of passionate red, its exuberance promotes optimism and joy,” said Raj Pagarani, Founder, Iron Tribe Athleisure. Iron Tribe offers all-day apparels (active wears) that can be easily worn throughout the day to avoid having to waste time changing outfits for a workout session or vice-versa.

As per Raj, outfits in fearless and pulsating animated red (and associated shades) can be of various types, seamlessly moving from gym wear to evening wear. “We love bold colours and you can see it throughout our activewear, which inspires confidence during workouts and your daily routine,” added Yasmina. She suggested pairing magenta with neutrals so it stands out, “Add a layering piece like our Mesh Jacket or style, with one of the Club Half Zip Sweatshirts.”

“The sky has more colours during sunrise and sunset. One should always take a moment to admire these beautiful, perfectly balanced colours. The mix of these hues depicts tranquility and is the perfect time to connect with your soul or to have a good time with your loved ones. The colour also inspires us to move and do our best to keep our minds and bodies healthy,” added Parvathy.

Vibing with viva magenta (As told by Somaiah Al Dabbagh, Saudi athlete and Founder, Maeya)

>> A great colour to pair with blue for a luxurious look. The heat emanating from the pink warms up the coolness of the blue, and the rosy look of pink is toned down when contrasted with the blue. With a monochromatic green/blue outfit add a pair of viva magenta nail paint, which would look great.

>> When paired with digital lavender, which is another colour to watch out for spring/summer this year, it reminisces a sunset sky.

>> Go in for soft creams, sea greens, and baby blues for a more modern palette; to deep browns and blacks that accentuate rather than overpower the colour.

The colour code

Vibrant and bold colours such as red or yellow, for example, can increase excitement and energy levels, while cool blues or greens can have a calming effect. Wearing the right colour during a workout can help to create a positive and motivating environment, which can boost performance, mood, and strength. Ultimately, colour can be a powerful tool to energise and inspire us in our fitness journey, and choosing the right colour for our activewear can enhance our overall workout experience.

ALSO READ: