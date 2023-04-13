Around the UAE: 6 things to do this Eid Al Fitr

Baby's day out

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 9:47 PM

The ‘firsts’ of every child is a memorable one. The pictures taken on their first festival make up for memories that will last forever. This Eid, celebrate your little one’s first Eid at Fakeeh University Hospital, located in Dubai Silicon Oasis. The hospital has organised a fun-packed event with activities like a photobooth, colouring station for the kids, dance, and bubble shows, etc. Families with kids who are under 10-12 years of age are also welcome to participate in the event. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3UbjeTZ. For more information, call 04 414 4444.

Timeless beauty

For the Holy Month of Ramadan, Titan has launched a collection that encapsulates the richness of the culture of the Middle East, paying homage to its architecture, people, tradition and modernity. The collection titled Titan Marhaba features pieces for both men and women. These designs heavily incorporate Arabic calligraphy and traditional motifs as well as the modern architecture seen all over the region. Be it a treat to yourself, or a timeless gift to your loved ones, make the most of this Ramadan collection with these exclusive pieces.

Festive rejuvenation

Al Maryah Island is awaiting you and your family this Eid with their amazing packages and activities. Guests can avail 20 percent and 30 percent discount on their stays at Four Seasons and Rosewood hotels respectively, that are in Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi itself. At Four Seasons, guests can book the Abu Dhabi Getaway offer and avail the discount for three nights or more. Whereas at Rosewood guests will have access to amenities like spa, fitness centre and the swimming pool under the 30 percent Eid Staycation offer.

Groove with Ayushmann

The multi-talented actor and singer, Ayushmann Khurrana is making his way to the Coca Cola Arena this Eid as he is set to perform live on April 23. The star will be performing some of his beloved hits like Sadi Gali Aaja, Nazm Nazm, Naina Da Kya Kasoor, and Pani Da Rang. Doors at the concert open from 7pm and the tickets start from Dh 95, going up until Dh 1,250. For more information, visit coca-cola-arena.com, or call +971 4 215 3000.

Thai delicacies

As the month of fasting is nearing its end, the time of feasting is almost upon us. Take a taste of supreme Thai food at Mango tree over the Eid weekend. Apart from diving into their wide menu options and exotic food, guests also have the chance of availing a buy one, get one free offer on their brunch packages. Their pricing starts from Dhs199, moving towards Dh 249 and Dh 349, depending on the package. Kids meals are priced at Dh 90 (kids under 12) and kids under six eat free. The offer is valid on April 22, from 1pm-4pm at Hilton Dubai The Walk, JBR. For more information, call 04 374 7555.

Pasta for Eid

If you’re on the lookout to experiment with different cuisines this Eid Al Fitr, then VERO is a spot to be at. The Italian restaurant, which is located in Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, The Walk, JBR, is inviting families and friends to get together this Eid over their expansive menu at their Saturday Brunch Italiano. On the Saturday of the Eid weekend, April 22, guests can avail their buy one, get one free offer on brunch packages. The packages start at Dh299, and the timings are from 1pm to 4pm. For more information, call 04 318 2319.