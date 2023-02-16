6 things to do around the UAE

Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement

The art of serenading

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 9:03 PM

Classical music lovers unite as the InClassica International Music Festival 2023 premieres in Dubai. The festival will be showcasing musicians who are dedicated to their craft, giving you a chance to transcend into the world of music. Located at the Coca-Cola Arena, InClassica gives young talents and renowned musicians a chance to come together. The event started from February 12 but will go on until March 10. To buy tickets, visit feverup.com.

The comic ace

No stranger to the UAE, Kevin Hart is going to be back in town to deliver laughs and giggles. On February 22, the comedian and actor will be coming to the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi for his Reality Check tour. Tickets start from Dh219. For more information and to book tickets, visit livenation.me.

Witness the champions

Get your breath taken away as some of the most renowned tennis champions and sportspersons make their way to the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships will be held from February 19 to March 4. This year’s tournament will have the likes of Novak Djokovic. Additionally, seven of the top 10 female players in the world of tennis will be present, including defending champion Jelena Ostapenko, WTA World No.1 Iga Świątek, and Arab superstar Ons Jabeur. To book tickets, visit dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com.

In art’s comfort

For any art lovers looking to take respite within the comfort of art, culture and history, look no further than Sharjah Biennial’s art exhibition. Organised by the Sharjah Art Foundation, the art event gives artists as well as art aficionados the chance to showcase and view all forms of art, including abstract art, pop-up art and Arabic art. The spot also hosts performances and films by artists from around the world, bringing international art to local artists. This is the 15th edition of the exhibition and is titled Thinking Historically in the Present. The event that started from February 7 will go on until June 11. For more information, visit sharjahart.org.

Digital Art

As the world of art is facing a technological revolution, experience this digital wave with your own eyes at Dubai’s Al Khayat Art Avenue. The Revival of Aesthetics 2.0 is an immersive art exhibition that started on January 28, and will be on until February 20. Visitors will be able to experience 150,000 traditional carpet compositions that have been digitalised and transformed into patterns projected onto the gallery’s walls. The exhibition is located in Kanvas in Al Quoz Industrial 1 and takes place daily from 10am to 6pm. For more information, visit kanvasglobal.com.