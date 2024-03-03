Want to travel from UAE to Oman by bus? Here are all the details you need

Most residents require a permit to enter the North American country for tourism or to visit a relative
Oman's scenic landscapes and warm hospitality make it a popular travel destination among UAE residents for short vacations or weekend getaways. Whether you want to experience the wadis, the white beaches or the majestic mountains, the Sultanate offers something for every traveller.
Just a stone's throw away from the UAE, it is easily accessible for residents and visitors alike. You could hop on a bus, a car, or even a flight to discover the Sultanate's otherworldly charms.
If you are not up for the long 4-hour, 33-minute drive from Dubai to Muscat (over 450 km) or hesitant to shell out approximately Dh1,000 for a one-hour flight from DXB to MCT; you could opt for some budget-friendly buses plying between UAE to Oman.
These buses offer a convenient and economical option for travellers looking to explore the Sultanate without breaking the bank. Here are the bus options and the documents required to travel to Oman from UAE.
A bus service connecting Sharjah and Muscat was launched on February 27 (2024) by Sultanate's public transport company, Mwasalat. The service provides four trips — two each from Sharjah and Muscat and is operated via Shinas.
The first bus from Sharjah departs at 6.30am from Al Jubail Bus Station and reaches Azaiba Bus Station at 2.30pm. The second bus departs from Sharjah at 4pm and reaches Muscat at 11.50pm.
Bus from Muscat will departs at 6.30am and reaches Sharjah at 3.40pm. The second will leaves Muscat at 4pm and reaches Al Jubail Bus Station at 1.10am.
Residents wishing to see Musandam's rugged mountains and crystal-clear waters can take a bus ride from Ras Al Khaimah. Operated by the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA), the public transport service to Musandam in Oman started in October, 2023.
The service starts at the main bus station (Al Dhait South) in Ras Al Khaimah and stops at two places in the emirate: the Al Rams and Shaam area. In Musandam, the service will start and end at Wilayat of Khasab, with stops at Tibaat, Wilayat of Bukha, Harf, and Qada area.
Mwasalat relaunched bus service to the UAE in October 2023, connecting Muscat to Abu Dhabi via Al Ain.
Buses depart from Muscat's Azaiba bus station at 6.30am and reach Abu Dhabi at 3.40pm. Buses depart from Abu Dhabi station at 10.45am and reach Azaiba at 8.35pm.
Yes, there is a service available from Dubai. Although Mwasalat cancelled the route during the Covid-19 pandemic, residents can still avail themselves of bus services through Al Khanjry Transport. Operating daily, this service provides a vital link for travellers seeking to journey between the two cities.
UAE residents entering Oman via bus require the following documents:
At the UAE border, residents leaving the country must pay the exit fee of Dh36. An Oman visa may be obtained at the Oman border by paying Dh50.
For UAE tourists with a single-entry visit visa:
For tourists with multiple-entry visit visas:
