Want to travel from UAE to Oman by bus? Here are all the details you need

Published: Sun 3 Mar 2024, 3:40 PM Last updated: Sun 3 Mar 2024, 4:05 PM

Oman's scenic landscapes and warm hospitality make it a popular travel destination among UAE residents for short vacations or weekend getaways. Whether you want to experience the wadis, the white beaches or the majestic mountains, the Sultanate offers something for every traveller.

Just a stone's throw away from the UAE, it is easily accessible for residents and visitors alike. You could hop on a bus, a car, or even a flight to discover the Sultanate's otherworldly charms.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

If you are not up for the long 4-hour, 33-minute drive from Dubai to Muscat (over 450 km) or hesitant to shell out approximately Dh1,000 for a one-hour flight from DXB to MCT; you could opt for some budget-friendly buses plying between UAE to Oman.

These buses offer a convenient and economical option for travellers looking to explore the Sultanate without breaking the bank. Here are the bus options and the documents required to travel to Oman from UAE.

Sharjah- Muscat bus service

A bus service connecting Sharjah and Muscat was launched on February 27 (2024) by Sultanate's public transport company, Mwasalat. The service provides four trips — two each from Sharjah and Muscat and is operated via Shinas.

23kg as check-in baggage is allowed with 7kg permitted as hand baggage

Fares start from 10 Oman Rials (Dh100) and 19 Oman Rials (Dh190)

The first bus from Sharjah departs at 6.30am from Al Jubail Bus Station and reaches Azaiba Bus Station at 2.30pm. The second bus departs from Sharjah at 4pm and reaches Muscat at 11.50pm.

Bus from Muscat will departs at 6.30am and reaches Sharjah at 3.40pm. The second will leaves Muscat at 4pm and reaches Al Jubail Bus Station at 1.10am.

Ras Al Khaimah to Musandam bus service

Residents wishing to see Musandam's rugged mountains and crystal-clear waters can take a bus ride from Ras Al Khaimah. Operated by the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA), the public transport service to Musandam in Oman started in October, 2023.

Travel time is approximately three hours

Ticket for the one-way journey costs Dh50

Booking can be done on the official website of RAKTA, the RAKBUS application, on the bus and at the bus station

Runs on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 8am and 6pm

The service starts at the main bus station (Al Dhait South) in Ras Al Khaimah and stops at two places in the emirate: the Al Rams and Shaam area. In Musandam, the service will start and end at Wilayat of Khasab, with stops at Tibaat, Wilayat of Bukha, Harf, and Qada area.

Abu Dhabi to Muscat bus service

Mwasalat relaunched bus service to the UAE in October 2023, connecting Muscat to Abu Dhabi via Al Ain.

One-way ticket from Muscat to Abu Dhabi will cost OMR11.5 (Dh109)

Book tickets on the Mwasalat website

Passengers are allowed to check up to 23kg of luggage

Hand baggage allowance is 7 kilograms.

From Abu Dhabi, the journey to Muscat will be around 5 hours

Buses depart from Muscat's Azaiba bus station at 6.30am and reach Abu Dhabi at 3.40pm. Buses depart from Abu Dhabi station at 10.45am and reach Azaiba at 8.35pm.

Dubai to Muscat bus service

Yes, there is a service available from Dubai. Although Mwasalat cancelled the route during the Covid-19 pandemic, residents can still avail themselves of bus services through Al Khanjry Transport. Operating daily, this service provides a vital link for travellers seeking to journey between the two cities.

Online booking is unavailable, but it could be booked in person at their offices in Ruwi and Burj Sahwa or through WhatsApp.

Bus ticket from Dubai to Muscat is around Dh95 (10 rial) per person for a one-way

Daily service at 7am, 3pm, and 9pm from the office of Al Khanjry Transport in Dubai

The journey takes approximately 4-hr 35-min (excluding immigration process) and covers around 450 km

Documents required

UAE residents entering Oman via bus require the following documents:

Passport (with at least six months of validity)

Emirates ID (with at least six months of validity)

For entry into Oman, UAE residents can get a visa at the Oman border

Fees, visa costs

At the UAE border, residents leaving the country must pay the exit fee of Dh36. An Oman visa may be obtained at the Oman border by paying Dh50.

For UAE tourists with a single-entry visit visa:

An Oman visit visa must be obtained before the journey

To return to the UAE, a visa application must be submitted while in Oman and must be obtained before starting the return journey

For tourists with multiple-entry visit visas:

An Oman visa before departure is required.

Re-entry can be facilitated with a multiple-entry visa. However, their passport should be valid for six months to enter Oman.

ALSO READ: