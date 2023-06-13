UAE visa: How GCC residents can apply online to get entry permit

To apply for the entry permit, GCC residents can log in to the smart services on the GDRFAD website using UAE Pass or username

By Web Desk Published: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 9:00 AM

Residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries can apply online for an entry permit through Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Department (GDRFAD).

In an Instagram post before the Eid Al Adha holidays, the department said that the service has been activated to issue a prior online entry permit to travellers residing in GCC countries, in order to ensure a smooth entry process into the UAE.

The applicants must have their original passport and upon arrival, they should present the original residence permit issued by a GCC country. A civil or labour card is also required to get the entry permit.

To apply for the entry permit, GCC residents can log in to the smart services on the GDRFAD website using UAE Pass or username. Then they can select the service and fill in the application before paying the fees of Dh250 in addition to VAT.

As per the GDFRAD website, the conditions to get the entry permits are:

1) The foreigner must have a valid residence permit for at least a year.

2) No restrictions that prevent the traveller from entering the country should exist.

3) The work or residency card needs to include the profession.

The service is available 24/7 through the department’s digital channels including the website and the app. Once the application is submitted, qualified GCC residents can receive their entry permit within 48 hours, according to the department’s website.