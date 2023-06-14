UAE's 3-month visa: Visitors can stay in the country up to 90 days

The ceremony will take place today at Zahran Palace, Amman, and the reception will be attended by international heads of state and members of several European and Asian royal families
Visitors to the UAE can now come to the country on a three-month visa, Khaleej Times can reveal.
A call centre executive at the Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) said that people who want to visit the UAE for 90 days can make use of the opportunity. “They should consult their travel agents who will help them in issuing the 90-days visit visa,” said the call centre executive.
According to industry experts, this visa was introduced by the end of May 2023, allowing visitors to stay in the UAE for up to 90 days. The visa can be extendable within the country at an additional cost based on the service provider.
Residents are not aware of this three-month visa, Libin Varghese, sales director at Rooh Tourism LLC, said.
According to industry experts, this was reintroduced by the end of May 2023, allowing visitors to stay in the UAE for up to 90 days.
“There are two types of entry permits — a tourist visa or a leisure visa and a visit visa. A tourist visa is issued for 30 or 60 days. The visit visa is issued for 90 days,” said Subair Thekepurathvalappil, senior manager for inbound and outbound operations at Regal Tours Worldwide, adding that this extended visit visa complements the existing tourist visa options, which includes a 30-day or 60-day stay, offering travellers greater flexibility in planning their itineraries.
The 30-day and the recently introduced 60-day tourist visas have long been popular among visitors seeking shorter stays in the UAE, providing ample time to explore the country's iconic landmarks and indulge in world-class shopping and dining experiences.
Industry experts said that anyone can apply for this visa. “Currently, we have not received much inquiry about it, and visitors who prefer this entry permit are their family members residing in the UAE, as they want to spend a longer time. Take for instance, if a child who is studying in his home country visits UAE during vacations or parents of a resident,” said Varghese.
The fee for a 90-day-visit visa varies depending on your issuing travel expert, with a starting price of Dh1,500 and can go up to Dh2,000, which can even be extended within the country. “The exact details of extension has not been announced as the visa was introduced a few days ago,” said Varghese.
According to Subair, one must submit the following documents if planning to apply for the long term visit visa:
“Once a person applies for this visa, it may take up to five working days. But we can even receive it in two days,” said Subair.
