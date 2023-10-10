UAE: Overstaying domestic worker gets help from authorities; here's what she did

In a video, ministry shares the story of Irene, who ran away from her employer hoping to land a job with a higher salary

Screengrab

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Tue 10 Oct 2023, 4:10 PM Last updated: Tue 10 Oct 2023, 4:20 PM

A domestic worker in the UAE, who ran away from her employer, had been living in the country illegally — until she approached the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre), which stepped in and helped her.

Mohre shared Irene's story in an awareness video it posted online on Tuesday, hoping to send a message about the importance of rectifying one’s visa status.

Irene said she needed money for her son's education at that time, and a friend convinced her to run away and promised a job that offered a higher salary.

Instead of seeking help from her employer, she believed her friend, escaped — and that was when her nightmare began.

"Those promises made by my friend were just words. I ended up living in this country illegally, can't work, can't go out, no support. I was illegally alone," Irene said in the video.

She overstayed her visa, racking up hefty fines. After several months, she decided to face the consequences of her actions and turned herself in.

“They appreciated me (Mohre) for taking the decision, and fixed my situation," she said.

Mohre called Irene "courageous" for ultimately deciding to do the right thing.

With the video, the ministry urged illegal residents to rectify their status immediately.

The clip was shared as the ministry launched an awareness campaign, which would help explain violations related to tourist, work, and job-seeker visas.

Overstay fines were standardised for visitors and residents in the UAE recently. The penalty is Dh50 per each day of the illegal stay.

“Because your peace of mind and happiness are our top priorities, it is essential to comply with labour and residency laws, and we are fully prepared to offer support to ensure your legal status and wellbeing,” the ministry said in the video.

