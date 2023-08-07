UAE summer: Essential food to include in your diet

The summer heat can be draining, so it's important to make sure you're getting enough essential nutrients in your diet

by Shireen Shahnas Published: Mon 7 Aug 2023, 4:24 PM

As the UAE summer embraces us with its scorching temperatures and soaring heat, it becomes very important to adopt a diet that nourishes and sustains our bodies. Proper nutrition plays a vital role in maintaining our overall well-being during this season. So, celebrate the season by filling your plate with nature's bounty and revelling in the joy of delicious, nutritious meals!

Here are 7 nutrient packed food that can help you stay energized, hydrated and healthy.

1. Fruits

In the middle of the sweltering heat, count more on hydrating fruits. Water-rich fruits like watermelon, cucumber, and cantaloupe are excellent choices to beat the heat while staying refreshed. Not only do they hydrate our bodies, but they also provide essential vitamins and minerals to boost our immune system.

2. Salad

Light and refreshing salads are a delightful addition to UAE summer diets. Opt for a mix of leafy greens like lettuce, spinach, and broccoli, paired with colourful vegetables like bell peppers, tomatoes, and carrots. Enhance the nutritional value by adding protein sources such as grilled chicken, chickpeas, or tofu, and drizzle with a savoury vinaigrette for added flavour.

3. Seafood

The UAE coastline is rich in seafood options. Incorporating fishes like tuna, salmon, and sardines into your diet provides essential omega-3 fatty acids, which support heart health and reduce inflammation. Grilling or baking fish with flavourful herbs and spices ensures a delicious and nutritious meal.

4. Nuts and seeds

Snacking on nuts and seeds during the UAE summer provides a quick energy boost. Almonds, walnuts, and chia seeds are excellent choices, offering healthy fats, protein, and fibre. Sprinkle them over salads or enjoy them as a crunchy mid-day treat.

5. Yoghurt

Yoghurt, a popular staple in UAE cuisine, is a fantastic summer food choice. Its probiotic properties support gut health, while its cooling effect helps combat the heat. Enjoy it as a refreshing lassi, mix it with fruits for a smoothie, or incorporate it into savory dishes like raita.

6. Coconut water

Swap sugary beverages for natural coconut water during the summer months. Coconut water is a fantastic electrolyte-rich drink that keeps you hydrated and replenishes essential nutrients lost through sweating. Enjoy it straight from a fresh coconut or opt for packaged options without added sugars.

7. Whole grains

Include whole grains like quinoa, brown rice, and barley in your meals. These complex carbohydrates provide sustained energy while delivering vital nutrients and dietary fibre, promoting digestive health and satiety.

ALSO READ: