UAE: Shocking Dh600,000 restaurant bill goes viral; see what the diners ordered

We strolled innumerable times through that magnificent stomping ground, one of the highlights of our childhood and teenage existence in Dubai.
A grand night of dining at the popular Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Abu Dhabi cost an unspecified group of diners a mouth-watering Dh615,065.
The bill was posted by the restaurant on the verified Instagram account of its owner, chef Nusret Gökçe, with the caption “Quality never expensive”.
The most expensive item on the bill is an order of five bottles of Petrus, which has come up to Dh325,000. Another order of two bottles of Petrus 2009 is worth Dh200,000. The VAT of this bill alone is in excess of Dh29,000. According to the image, the bill was racked up at the outlet in the Galleria on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi.
Comments on the post range between disbelief and humorous quips. “And here I am complaining about my $200 Wagyu,” wrote entrepreneur Manny Khoshbin with a laughing emoji.
ALSO READ:
Nusret Gökçe, nicknamed Salt Bae, shot to fame after his method of cutting, preparing and seasoning his meat became an Internet meme. The image of him holding his hand up and sprinkling salt became viral. The Turkish entrepreneur currently owns a chain of luxury steak houses in at least 7 countries.
Growing up in a financially unstable home, Nusret had to abandon his studies and worked for free for several years to hone his skills as a chef before opening his restaurant in Turkey in 2010. It was in 2014 when he opened his first restaurant in Dubai. Today, he boasts an Internet following of 49 million and has served clientele like His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; Leonardo Di Caprio; and Lionel Messi.
The steakhouse serves several expensive dishes — including a gold burger and a gold Tomahawk, both covered in gold leaves. Other dishes include a Nusr-et special which is brought to the table rare and cooked there in hot butter. The restaurant and the chef are known for their use of theatrics
We strolled innumerable times through that magnificent stomping ground, one of the highlights of our childhood and teenage existence in Dubai.
A sense of nostalgia sweeps over me sometimes, for all the neatly arranged rooms that have brought me happiness in the past.
She says: "I wanted to have the best of both worlds: Do something special for the love of my life, while also treating our parents to a special ride.”
He prepares the food trolley and delivers food orders to students and staff in classrooms
UAE-based blogger details the preparation of some delectable treats to share with family this Ramadan
How food has been a lifesaver in my relationship with my husband.
A UAE-based blogger details the preparation of some great dishes to share with family
As Ramadan gets underway, a local food blogger details the preparation of three delicious dishes to share with family