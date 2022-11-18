UAE: Shocking Dh600,000 restaurant bill goes viral; see what the diners ordered

The steakhouse serves several expensive dishes, including a gold burger and a gold Tomahawk, both covered in gold leaves

Photo courtesy: Instagram (nusret.abudhabi)

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 1:30 PM Last updated: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 1:38 PM

A grand night of dining at the popular Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Abu Dhabi cost an unspecified group of diners a mouth-watering Dh615,065.

The bill was posted by the restaurant on the verified Instagram account of its owner, chef Nusret Gökçe, with the caption “Quality never expensive”.

The most expensive item on the bill is an order of five bottles of Petrus, which has come up to Dh325,000. Another order of two bottles of Petrus 2009 is worth Dh200,000. The VAT of this bill alone is in excess of Dh29,000. According to the image, the bill was racked up at the outlet in the Galleria on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi.

Comments on the post range between disbelief and humorous quips. “And here I am complaining about my $200 Wagyu,” wrote entrepreneur Manny Khoshbin with a laughing emoji.

Nusret Gökçe, nicknamed Salt Bae, shot to fame after his method of cutting, preparing and seasoning his meat became an Internet meme. The image of him holding his hand up and sprinkling salt became viral. The Turkish entrepreneur currently owns a chain of luxury steak houses in at least 7 countries.

Growing up in a financially unstable home, Nusret had to abandon his studies and worked for free for several years to hone his skills as a chef before opening his restaurant in Turkey in 2010. It was in 2014 when he opened his first restaurant in Dubai. Today, he boasts an Internet following of 49 million and has served clientele like His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; Leonardo Di Caprio; and Lionel Messi.

The steakhouse serves several expensive dishes — including a gold burger and a gold Tomahawk, both covered in gold leaves. Other dishes include a Nusr-et special which is brought to the table rare and cooked there in hot butter. The restaurant and the chef are known for their use of theatrics