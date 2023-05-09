UAE: Now, get Dh1 for every minute your Careem order is delayed

This new late-order reimbursement scheme will run for a limited period; here's how it works

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 9 May 2023, 12:44 PM

Multi-service app Careem will give customers Dh1 back for every minute their order passes its estimated time of arrival (ETA) over the next four weeks.

Delivery riders have been instructed to maintain their usual safety measures and “will not bear the responsibility of any late deliveries nor will they be penalised”.

“ETA accuracy is optimised by assigning the right Captains to each order based on their proximity to the restaurant and delivery address, as well as streamlining partner operations through quicker dispatch orders from restaurants,” Careem said.

Alex Golden, global head of Careem Food, said: “We’re confident in our ability to deliver food to our customers superfast without compromising on the quality of our orders … (We are) so confident that we’re promising to reimburse our customers Dh1 for every minute that their order is late for the duration of the campaign.”

Till June 8, the late-order amount will be reimbursed directly into customers’ Careem Pay wallets. The money can be used towards any services offered on the app or “withdrawn into customer bank accounts”.

