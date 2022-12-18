UAE: When will residents have first long weekend of 2023?

Many expatriates in the UAE align long weekends with their annual leaves to fly to their home countries to spend time with their loved ones

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 18 Dec 2022, 9:36 AM

In November, the UAE Cabinet approved official holidays for 2023. Residents will have a few long weekends.

During long weekends, residents plan staycations in the country as local tourism blooms since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. Many expatriates in the UAE also align long weekends with their annual leaves to fly to their home countries to spend time with their loved ones.

The first public holiday of the New Year will fall on Sunday, January 1. Most residents will not get an extra day off since this falls on a weekend.

UAE residents will enjoy their first long break during Eid Al Fitr in the month of April 2023.

Based on the Islamic Hijri calendar, the break will be from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.

According to the Gregorian calendar and astronomical calculations, this would be from Thursday, April 20, till Sunday, April 23. The dates are subject to moon-sighting.

Among the long weekends, the residents are likely to enjoy a six-day break as well during Eid Al Adha.

Other long weekends are likely to fall on the occasion of Eid Al Adha from Tuesday, June 27 to Friday, June 30; Hijri New Year on Friday, July 21; and Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) birthday on September 29.

