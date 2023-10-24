Now, Dubai uses AI to monitor thousands of vehicles, drivers; here's how

Drivers' behaviour and compliance with guidelines are closely observed to ensure public safety

by Web Desk Published: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 3:17 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 12:34 AM

Dubai authorities have started using artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor and track the performance of thousands of public utility vehicles and their drivers.

As many as 7,200 vehicles — including taxis, limousines, school buses, commercial buses and delivery bikes — and 14,500 drivers are now covered by the smart system, according to the Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC), an arm of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

With the DTC control centre's AI capabilities, it can easily gauge public transport demand and help the authority determine which areas are in need of taxis and public vehicles, according to Ammar Al Braiki, director of fleet operations at the DTC.

Ensuring the safety of students and their timely arrivals at schools and homes, monitoring 1,000 school buses has been designated as one of the top priorities, the authority said.

"This involves tracking the progress of trips, monitoring student details, observing driver behaviour, and offering immediate alert services when necessary," it added.

Drivers' compliance with guidelines is closely observed, and the centre also tracks the routes of vehicles, guaranteeing the safety of transport operations.

Monitoring taxis

The centre also oversees the operation of 5,200 taxis, ensuring consistent availability of service 24/7.

It supports drivers, responds to their needs, directs them to high-demand areas, measures daily vehicle movement efficiency, and analyses data. All these efforts aim to enhance performance to meet customer needs.

