More than Dh5,000 fine: Smoking around a child? UAE law, penalties explained

Published: Mon 19 Feb 2024, 4:10 PM Last updated: Mon 19 Feb 2024, 4:19 PM

Smoking is a common practice among residents in the UAE and with the rise of e-cigarettes and vapes, it has become easier for smokers to find alternative ways to smoke, buy tobacco-related products and use them.

Experts in the UAE have said that non-smokers who are around individuals who smoke, experience the same health effects as the ones smoking. This holds true to children as well, especially in enclosed areas.

Statistics by the World Health Organisation reveal that tobacco kills more than 8 million people each year, including an estimated 1.3 million non-smokers who are exposed to second-hand smoke.

UAE's law has set in place strict measures to combat smoking around children, as well as supplying tobacco-related products to minors. Here is what the law says:

Smoking in the presence of a child

Smoking in the presence of a child is strictly prohibited according to the Wadeema Law, that establishes children's rights in the country. As per Article 21, smoking in any public and private means of transportation in the presence of a child under the age of 12 years is strictly prohibited.

This also applies to smoking in the presence of children in an enclosed area or room. Violators will be penalised with a fine of not less than Dh5,000.

Other tobacco-related penalties

Individuals who sell or attempt to sell tobacco products to children will be penalised with jail time of not less than 3 months and/or a fine of not less than Dh15,000. The seller is required to ask the purchaser to provide evidence of them being 18 years of age.

This penalty also applies to individuals who sell or attempt to sell alcoholic beverages to children and any other materials posing risk to the health of the child.

