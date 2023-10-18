Feeling lost at work? Signs of office burnout and how to get back in the zone

Prioritizing sleep and following steps to become your best slept self will help you optimize your brain health, emotional well-being, and overall health
In the relentless pursuit of professional success, the workplace often becomes a breeding ground for burnout, a silent enemy that can impact both individuals and the collective spirit of an organisation. Recognising the signs of office burnout is essential for safeguarding employee well-being and fostering a culture of resilience.
1. Persistent fatigue: Feeling persistently tired, even after a full night's sleep, can be a clear sign of burnout. If the energy tank constantly hovers near empty, burnout may be lurking.
2. Decreased job performance: A noticeable decline in work quality, increased errors, and a lack of enthusiasm for tasks that once brought satisfaction are indicative of burnout's impact on job performance.
3. Emotional detachment: Burnout can lead to emotional distancing from work, colleagues, and even personal life. A sense of cynicism and detachment may replace the once vibrant engagement.
4. Increased irritability: A shorter fuse and heightened irritability are common manifestations of burnout. Everyday challenges that were once manageable become stressors.
5. Insomnia or sleep disturbances: Burnout often disrupts sleep patterns, leading to insomnia or restless nights. An inability to unwind and relax contributes to the cycle of exhaustion.
6. Loss of enthusiasm: The enthusiasm and passion that initially fuelled work may dwindle, leaving a void where motivation once thrived.
7. Physical symptoms: Chronic headaches, muscle tension, and gastrointestinal issues can manifest physically when burnout takes hold.
1. Prioritise self-care: Make self-care non-negotiable. Prioritise activities that bring joy and relaxation, whether it's exercise, a hobby, or simply spending time with loved ones.
2. Set realistic boundaries: Establish clear boundaries between work and personal life. Learn to say no to additional responsibilities when your plate is already full.
3. Take breaks: Regular breaks during the workday are crucial for maintaining focus and preventing burnout. Step away from your desk, stretch, and recharge.
4. Seek support: Don't hesitate to reach out to colleagues, friends, or a professional counsellor for support. Sharing your feelings and experiences can provide emotional relief.
5. Address workload: Communicate with supervisors about workload concerns. Collaboratively explore ways to manage tasks effectively without sacrificing well-being.
6. Practise mindfulness: Incorporate mindfulness practices, such as meditation or deep breathing exercises, into your routine. These techniques can help manage stress and promote mental clarity.
7. Plan regular check-ins: Schedule regular check-ins with yourself to assess stress levels and well-being. This self-reflection can help you proactively address burnout.
