Dubai residents can save up to 50% on water, electricity bills this summer with these tips

As the summer season has set in, utility bills in the UAE are set to soar along with the temperature in the country as the usage of air-conditioners increases substantially
Due to the high consumption of utilities, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) and other utility services providers in the country offer guidelines for the consumers on how to ensure that the wastage is minimal and there is less burden on their pockets as well.
Dewa has smart tools and programmes as part of the Smart Living initiative to help consumers manage their electricity and water consumption more efficiently and promote a sustainable lifestyle. The Consumption Assessment Tool helps residential customers to assess their electricity and water consumption and make smart decisions by making use of tips customised for each customer.
Hassan Shaukat, a long-time UAE resident, says he and his flatmates are very cautious when it comes to the consumption of utilities. “We know small things can make a big difference, therefore, we ensure that room lights are off and water tap is not running. We also share tips related to saving electricity and water on our WhatsApp, because we are saving our hard-earned money as well,” says Shaukat.
Here are some tips that can be used by Dubai and UAE consumers to reduce their electricity, water and gas bills:
