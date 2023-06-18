Dubai residents can save up to 50% on water, electricity bills this summer with these tips

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) and other utility service providers offer guidelines on how to ensure that wastage and spending are minimal

File photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 18 Jun 2023, 10:15 AM

As the summer season has set in, utility bills in the UAE are set to soar along with the temperature in the country as the usage of air-conditioners increases substantially

Due to the high consumption of utilities, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) and other utility services providers in the country offer guidelines for the consumers on how to ensure that the wastage is minimal and there is less burden on their pockets as well.

Dewa has smart tools and programmes as part of the Smart Living initiative to help consumers manage their electricity and water consumption more efficiently and promote a sustainable lifestyle. The Consumption Assessment Tool helps residential customers to assess their electricity and water consumption and make smart decisions by making use of tips customised for each customer.

Hassan Shaukat, a long-time UAE resident, says he and his flatmates are very cautious when it comes to the consumption of utilities. “We know small things can make a big difference, therefore, we ensure that room lights are off and water tap is not running. We also share tips related to saving electricity and water on our WhatsApp, because we are saving our hard-earned money as well,” says Shaukat.

Here are some tips that can be used by Dubai and UAE consumers to reduce their electricity, water and gas bills:

Appliances

Switch off electrical water heaters during summer

Switch off water coolers during winter (Consumers can save up to 50 per cent of their electric bills by taking the above two measures)

Buy solar/electrical water heaters with top ESMA rating

To avoid wasting energy, set fridge temperature at 4°C

Keep freezer temperature at -18°C.

Microwaves consumes less energy than ovens

Use flat-bottom pans for best contact with the heat, with tight-fitting lids to keep the steam in the container

Pressure cookers use less energy than ordinary pots and pans

Check refrigerator/freezer door gasket for deterioration

Place hot food in the refrigerator after at least half an hour

Maintain good distances between fridge and oven, dishwasher, dryer

Keep your fridge away from direct sunlight

Always buy a fridge with a high energy efficiency rating

Lights

Use efficient lights (LED)

Clean bulbs regularly as dirt decreases illumination

Use timers/motion detectors to control lights operation

Install dimmers to control the brightness

Air-conditioners (ACs)

Keep thermostat at 24°C, or higher; each degree increase in set point can save up to 5 per cent on AC consumption

Energy-efficient ACs with 4 or 5 stars rating can save up to 25% of cooling consumption

Clean AC filters periodically to reduce energy consumption

Use curtains etc. to reduce the heat entering through glass or windows

Apply weather-stripping/caulking around doors/windows to keep cooled air inside the house

Water saving techniques

Run dishwasher/washing machine when it is full

Buy a washing machine with a high ESMA efficiency rating (5 or 4 stars)

Buy a washing machine that suits your family's needs

Dryers consume a lot of electricity, and use sunshine to dry clothes

Replace regular shower heads with water-efficient ones

Aerators can reduce tap water use by up to 40 per cent

Turning off the water when brushing teeth/shaving can save over 19 litres per day

Clean vegetables in a bowl partially filled with water rather than running water from the tap

Reuse the water for plants at home

Wash the car with a bucket of soapy water, not a hose/pipe

Cover the swimming pool to prevent water loss through evaporation

ALSO READ: