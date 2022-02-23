UAE: Police settle financial cases worth Dh53 million for residents in 2021

Initiative was applied to civil, labour and family disputes

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 23 Feb 2022, 5:52 PM

The Ajman Police helped amicably resolve financial disputes worth more than Dh53,000,000 in 2021 through its initiative “pardon when possible” initiative, which was launched in 2016, before the cases went to court.

Colonel Ali Jabr Al Shamsi, director of the Comprehensive Police Stations Department at the Ajman Police, said the initiative was launched by Ajman Police to promote the values ​​of tolerance among community members through amicable resolution of financial disputes among litigants.

Al Shamsi said the initiative was applied to civil, labour and family disputes, with 27.50 per cent of the cases resolved amicably during 2021.

He stressed that police begin working the moment one of the parties expresses a desire to solve the problem, and gives them the opportunity and sufficient time to settle the dispute.

“Once they agree, a pledge is signed at the police station without referring the report to the prosecution” he added

