UAE labour law: 10 instances when employers can fire workers without notice

Businesses must submit the termination in writing, detailing the reasons for the termination

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Fri 8 Apr 2022, 10:05 AM

The UAE labour law enables either the employer or worker to terminate a work relationship after submitting a 30 to 90-day written notice as agreed in the contract.

However, there are instances where employers can terminate workers without notice after conducting a written interrogation that proves certain violations.

Under Article 44 of the new UAE Labour Law, employers must submit the termination to the worker in writing, detailing the reasons that justify the termination without a notice period.

Employers can terminate without a notice period if the employee was found to commit any of the following 10 violations:

Assumes a false identity or nationality, or submits forged certificates or documents. Commits a fault that causes a substantial material loss for the employer, or deliberately damages the employer’s properties and acknowledges the same. In this case, the employer must report the violation to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization within seven working days of knowledge of the incident. Violates workplace instructions on the safety of workers and the place of business, provided that such instructions were displayed in writing at visible places or verbally informed to an illiterate employee. Fails to perform basic duties stated in the employment contract and persists in the violation, despite receiving a written interrogation and a warning of dismissal twice if the violation was repeated. Divulges any secrets of the establishment relating to the industrial and intellectual property, resulting in losses or a missed opportunity for the employer or achieving a personal benefit for the worker. Is found under the influence of alcohol or narcotics during working hours or commits an action breaching public morals at the workplace. Verbally or physically assaults the employer, the manager or any of his colleagues during the course of work. Is absent from work without a lawful excuse for more than 20 intermittent days or more than seven successive days in one year. Exploits position illegally to obtain personal results and gains. Joins another establishment without abiding by the appropriate rules and procedures.

