Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum approves new system for registering wills remotely

DIFC unveils 3-year plan for full digital transformation through advanced technologies to increase the efficiency of dispute resolution

by Issac John Published: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 3:15 PM Last updated: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 3:22 PM

The Dubai International Financial Centre unveiled a three-year plan that outlines an ambitious drive for full digital transformation through advanced technologies to increase the efficiency of dispute resolution.

As per the plan, Dubai is setting up an international digital economy court to expedite resolution of disputes related to emerging technologies, the DIFC said on Sunday.

The DIFC will also launch a “Will Deposit Centre” along with a Digital Will Management System and advanced CRM, besides offering multi-lingual consultancy services in line with the DIFC Courts Strategic Work Plan 2022-24, which was approved by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and President of the DIFC.

In line with the three-year plan, a new hyper-connected judicial network will also be developed alongside cutting-edge legal procedures for enhanced accessibility to court services, according to the DIFC.

Sheikh Maktoum pointed out that the DIFC Courts has strived to set industry firsts, offering a distinctively international and experienced court service proposition, able to deal with the most complex transnational disputes. “The maturity of its service mandate and the rapid pace at which this service efficiency has evolved, highlights the integral role the DIFC Courts has in supporting Dubai and the DIFC’s status as a global business hub by engendering trust, confidence, and protecting business continuity.”

“Today, we approved the new Strategic Work Plan to further instill confidence that the DIFC Courts will forge ahead to shape the new dynamics of global dispute resolution. The Strategic Work Plan was built to actively support DIFC strategic objectives and to launch a new era of legal technological infrastructure that meet current requirements,” said Sheikh Maktoum.

The plan, which consists of 28 projects, supports DIFC Courts’ important role in reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global business hub by engendering trust, confidence, and protecting business continuity. “Responding to today’s dynamic fast-evolving world, definable projects and initiatives within the new plan are custom built to elevate judicial excellence; service excellence; connectivity; and innovation,” a DIFC statement said.

The Strategic Work Plan adopts end-to-end digital technology, ensuring court systems are smart, user-friendly and agile enough to keep pace with global commerce.

“Innovative implementations will bridge barriers of language, borders, jurisdiction and currency. AI will reduce clerical burdens, help streamline the case review methodology, create a realistic virtual presence, remove document duplications, and unlock time to take on significantly more complex tasks,” it said.

“Increased digital platforms, paperless processes and virtual hearings are all now becoming the new reality. Expectations from the private sector increasingly require the bold engagement of public service,” said Justice Omar Al Mheiri, director, DIFC Courts.

He said there are endless opportunities for increased service to the public. “Recognising these opportunities to assist individuals, SMEs, or large multinational businesses, requires constant collaboration, innovative discussion, and the nimbleness for rapid execution.”

The DIFC Courts will continue to set the benchmark for international commercial courts by combining a modern and flexible digital infrastructure with judicial and service excellence, said Al Mheiri.

In 2021, the DIFC Courts confirmed the planned launch of an international digital economy court aimed at simplifying the settlement process of complex civil and commercial disputes related to the digital economy. The digital economy court also seeks to review national and international claims related to current and emerging technologies, including big data, blockchain, cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, and cloud services.

The DIFC Courts is not only maintaining all services, but is simultaneously increasing operational efficiency, substantially expanding digital Orders & Judgments, as well as over 95 per cent of hearings conducted remotely. The DIFC Courts also confirmed its status as the first paperless Court in the region in 2021, with 100 per cent of internal processes and customer-facing services now operating fully digital.

The DIFC said future research from the DIFC Courts will combine expertise and resources to investigate handling disputes arising out of private and public blockchains, with regulation and contractual terms encoded within the smart contract.

— issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com

ALSO READ: