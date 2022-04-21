Dubai: New custody committee to protect children affected by conflicts

Sheikh Maktoum issues the decision, which is part of the government's commitment to ensure children's physical and mental well-being

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 21 Apr 2022, 6:52 PM

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, issued Decision No. (7) of 2022 pertaining to the formation of the Custody Committee, affiliated to Dubai Courts.

The new legislation is part of Dubai Government’s commitment to ensure the welfare and protection of children affected by custody conflicts and protect their physical and mental well-being.

According to the decision, the Custody Committee will consist of two representatives from Dubai Courts nominated by the Director General of Dubai Courts, who will serve as Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Committee, and two representatives of the Community Development Authority in Dubai nominated by the Director General of the Authority, one of whom will be from its child protection unit.

The committee will also include two representatives from Dubai Police specialised in children’s protection appointed by the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and an official of Dubai Courts who will serve as the rapporteur of the Committee.

The Committee is tasked with preparing a detailed report on the social, mental, health and criminal status of the person requesting the custody or the person to whom the court will be granting custody of a child.

ALSO READ:

The decision also outlines the procedures for issuing a custody eligibility report. The court will first request the Committee to prepare a custody eligibility report, following which a site visit will take place to ensure the custodian or guardian of the child is fit to take care of the child, apart from assessing other requirements.

The decision obligates authorities concerned in Dubai in charge of children’s affairs to fully cooperate with the committee and provide all information and data requested by it to carry out its duties.