Dubai: New law to digitise services in public and private sectors

An additional jail term of up to five years may be imposed
Legal3 weeks ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has issued a new law to digitise services.
Government entities and judicial authorities, and non-government entities in Dubai, are required to provide digital services to their customers, according to the new law.
Digital services provided will have to be user-friendly and accessible to people of determination without an extra fee.
ALSO READ:
An additional jail term of up to five years may be imposed
Legal3 weeks ago
What happens to the property in case I die?
Legal3 weeks ago
Employers and employees can submit a complaint within 30 days of the violation
Legal3 weeks ago
What are the requirements?
Legal4 weeks ago
Is there any way I can challenge this fine?
Legal4 weeks ago
The same penalty also applies to men who disguise themselves to enter female-only spaces
Legal4 weeks ago
This regulates personal status matters for foreigners, including civil marriage, no fault divorce, joint child custody, and financial rights.
Legal1 month ago