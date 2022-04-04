Dubai: New law to digitise services in public and private sectors

Judicial authorities like Dubai Courts and Public Prosecution are required to provide digital services

Published: Mon 4 Apr 2022, 5:53 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has issued a new law to digitise services.

Government entities and judicial authorities, and non-government entities in Dubai, are required to provide digital services to their customers, according to the new law.

Digital services provided will have to be user-friendly and accessible to people of determination without an extra fee.

