Abu Dhabi courts hear over 16,600 cases virtually in Q1 2022

'Inquire' platform which answers customers' questions received 10,227 queries

File

By A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 17 Apr 2022, 1:26 PM

Abu Dhabi courts processed around 150,500 remote applications and heard 16,678 cases via videoconference in the first quarter of this year.

This is in addition to 25,222 requests completed during the same period by the Public Prosecution and 24,643 handled by the Notary Public. This comes following the switch to 100 per cent remote litigation in the courts of Abu Dhabi.

While the "Inquire" platform which answers customers' questions received 10,227 queries.

Youssef Saeed Al Abri, undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), said the use of artificial intelligence-backed smart and fast services in the Department has provided court users with various advanced options to complete their transactions in an easy and simplified manner.

ALSO READ:

He explained that the Judicial Department’s 2021-2023 Strategic Plan ensures customer happiness by delivering smart and innovative judicial and legal services, and for this reason, the Department focuses, in its programmes, plans and projects, on delivering services at the level of the best international standards provided in the judicial and legal sector, taking advantage of the technical development and the use of the latest technological means.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com