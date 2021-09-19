HOME > KT Podcasts 8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, September 19 David Light /Dubai david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 19, 2021

It's a new week once again here in the UAE and thank you for beginning it by listening to this morning's 8@8 with David Light podcast where we're bringing you stories of PCR test requirements to enter Abu Dhabi being cancelled, the Burj Khalifa being the world's most desirable landmark and the Indian Premier League resuming in Dubai today. Come on in!