Startech Podcast: How UAE's Kitopi is revolutionising the concept of cloud kitchens Team KT /Dubai Filed on August 15, 2021

In this week's StarTech we chat with the co-founder of Kitopi, Sam Darkan, to discuss the idea behind the revolutionary cloud kitchen platform. Its UAE’s third unicorn with a $415 million funding round recently led by SoftBank. ‘Star Tech' delves into the world of startups stories.