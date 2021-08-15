Startech Podcast: How UAE's Kitopi is revolutionising the concept of cloud kitchens
In this week's StarTech we chat with the co-founder of Kitopi, Sam Darkan, to discuss the idea behind the revolutionary cloud kitchen platform. Its UAE’s third unicorn with a $415 million funding round recently led by SoftBank. ‘Star Tech' delves into the world of startups stories.
