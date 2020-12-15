KT Podcasts
Logo
 
HOME > KT Podcasts

8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, December 15

David Light/Dubai
Filed on December 15, 2020

Eight lovely morsels of local news and discussion for you to digest at 8am, it can only be 8@8 with David Light. Today we look over a first-person UAE vaccination drive account, DSF gold promotions and why Jason Atherton thinks Dubai's restaurants should be in the Michelin guide.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Podcasts
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201214&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201219439&Ref=AR&profile=1880 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 