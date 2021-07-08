HOME > KT Podcasts 8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, July 8 David Light /Dubai david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 8, 2021

It's the weekend, but before you slink off into your well earned time off make sure you listen to all of today's latest headlines on 8@8 with David Light where stories include a new 24/7 Golden Visa service, a fire at a Dubai port last night and England (what??) are through to the final of a major football tournament. Come on in!